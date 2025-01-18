Lando Norris breaks silence on Sergio Perez getting dropped for Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull

Lando Norris has given his take on the recent driver shuffle within Red Bull and claimed that he doesn't care who Max Verstappen's teammate is. For the 2025 F1 season, the Dutch driver would be teamed up with Liam Lawson as the Kiwi replaces Sergio Perez within the squad.

The Mexican had been a part of the Austrian team since 2021 and was Verstappen's teammate in all four years when he won the title. However, in 2023, Perez couldn't keep up with his teammate, and things got worse in 2024, where the driver's performances arguably cost the team the title.

As a replacement, Red Bull has gone with Liam Lawson, who would partner Verstappen in 2025 and try to put together a better performance compared to his predecessor. Lando Norris was asked about his thoughts on the Kiwi partnering with the Dutch driver.

When questioned about Verstappen getting Liam Lawson as a teammate and Sergio Perez getting replaced, Lando Norris told the media, via RacingNews365, that this had nothing to do with him and he didn't care what approach Red Bull has to racing. He said:

“It’s got nothing to do with me, I don’t care. He can have whoever he wants as a team-mate.”

Reportedly, Red Bull seems to be "Max Verstappen-centric" in terms of how it approaches the championship. The second driver primarily plays the supporting role in the other car. This is contrary to how McLaren operates, where Lando Norris has Oscar Piastri as his teammate, and both get the same support from the team.

Lando Norris feels Red Bull would have won Constructors Championship as well with a better teammate for Max Verstappen

Lando Norris also pushed back on the notion from Max Verstappen that McLaren had a better car over the season. He felt that if Red Bull had a better driver in place of Sergio Perez, the team would have won both titles.

While Verstappen had successfully defended his title, his team eventually finished third in the championship. He said:

“Red Bull probably would have won the constructors’ if they had two drivers as good as Max. That’s for sure. It’s clear and obvious. It shows as a team, they’ve still probably done the best job. It’s tough, Max has proved that everyone he has gone up against, he’s beaten. That’s tough for any team-mate he has had.”

The 2025 F1 season could possibly be the second occasion with a title battle between Norris and Verstappen. It would depend on how good the respective cars are for both drivers.

