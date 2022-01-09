Lando Norris claims he "wasn't worried" of going up against race-winner Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo’s team-mate Lando Norris revealed he was not nervous fighting the multiple Grand Prix winner. The Briton believes performing against the Australian was not as big a challenge as it seemed.

Speaking to Autosport, Norris explained the effect of Ricciardo’s arrival in the team, saying:

“With Daniel, I didn’t feel nervous in any way when he came. A lot of people thought maybe I did, or asked the question, because he’s a multiple race winner; he’s got podiums. Everyone knows what Daniel is capable of because he’s been in a car that’s won races.”

According to Norris, the Australian’s arrival in the team did not deter his capabilities or mindset from performing better. Although Daniel Ricciardo had a difficult maiden season with McLaren, he did clinch a win at Monza. It was a saving grace for the 32-year-old as he was unable to score too many points towards the end of the season.

In the 2021 F1 season standings, Lando Norris scored 160 points while Daniel Ricciardo was able to score 115 points. Given the Australian’s resume and ability to potentially fight for championships, his slow start at McLaren made it difficult for him to drive at his fullest potential.

Daniel Ricciardo impressed by fellow countryman Oscar Piastri

Daniel Ricciardo is elated at fellow Australian Oscar Piastri’s performance in Formula 2. The McLaren driver, who has represented his country solely for a long time in the pinnacle of motorsport, was impressed by his fellow countryman’s dominating performance in the F2 championship.

Describing to Motorsport Network the emotions from seeing his compatriot dominate in F2, Ricciardo said:

“Yes, wild. I don’t think anyone expected him to, fighting for a title is one thing, but winning comfortably was incredible. I think people knew he had talent, I knew that, but I don’t think anyone expected him to dominate like he did.”

After claiming the F2 crown, Piastri was signed up by the Alpine F1 team as a full-time reserve driver for the 2022 season. The 20-year-old was, however, unable to secure a full-time F1 drive for next season and will hopefully be the second Australian on the grid if he manages to secure a drive by 2023.

Edited by Anurag C