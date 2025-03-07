Lando Norris comes clean on his weakness as he discusses the moniker 'Lando No Wins' on Drive to Survive 

Lando Norris was teased by fans for his inability to win races for the past few seasons. While the Briton won four races last year, Norris reflected on the moniker 'Lando No Wins' that fans had given him in the latest season of Netflix's Drive to Survive.

The Brit made his debut with McLaren in 2019 after graduating from F2. The Woking-based squad was a former version of itself in 2019 as it was in the process of rebuilding the team to its championship heritage.

Lando Norris came close to winning a race in 2021 at the Russian Grand Prix but his efforts untangled during the last few laps as rain flooded the track and ended his chances of a victory. Since then, the Brit had come close to winning races but finished second or third. This made him the first driver in McLaren's history to have not won a single Grand Prix in four years with the team.

Fans, thus gaveo Norris the nickname 'Lando No Wins.' Sharing his thoughts on Netflix's Drive to Survive (Season 7, Episode 2) on how the moniker originated and the underlying weakness that caused it, Lando Norris said:

"The Lando "No Wins" probably came from—I don't know. Just, people in love with their keyboard, I think... My weakness is caring too much about what people say or think or feel. And then I kind of get into this spiral, which has been my problem with making progress in my career. I just got to focus on my own driving, and that's all I can control." (6:29 onwards)

At the sixth round in Miami, the 25-year-old emerged victorious and went on to win three more races before the end of the season.

Lando Norris opens up on the immense pressure heading into the 2025 season

Lando Norris at the Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3 - Source: Getty

From the Miami Grand Prix onwards, McLaren snubbed the tag of the fastest car on the grid away from Red Bull. With the help of the MCL38, Lando Norris aimed to take down the reign of Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman was able to fend off Norris' charge and won his fourth drivers' championship. However, the English team ended the year with a considerable pace advantage and showcased their performance at the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

With McLaren being referred to as the title favorites for the 2025 championship, Lando Norris revealed how the high hopes could trouble the British squad, and said (via Motorsport Week):

"As much as we want to believe we’re the best, I guess we still want to feel like we’re underdogs. We have a lot to fight for and try to prove at every minute of every day. And of course, there’s going to be more pressure on the whole team. I guess every individual in the team, there’s over a thousand people, everyone’s going to think of it. They’re going to think, ‘wow, we did it last year’."

"So people are going to be feeling the pressure. But I think we all know it. We’ve acknowledged it. We accept it, including myself. I know coming into this season that for a lot of people, I’m the favourite and that kind of thing. And as a team, we’re the favourites," he added.

The Australian Grand Prix will host the 2025 F1 season opener on March 16. It will help to formulate the pecking order for the upcoming season, as multiple teams seem to be in the mix for the championship race.

