Lando Norris confident of beating Max Verstappen more often this season: "We can win more races"

McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed that he was confident that they could win more races against Max Verstappen and Red Bull after securing his maiden win in the sport in Miami last weekend.

The British driver was a popular winner on Sunday as he got the plaudits from all quarters, including the reigning three-time world champion, who heaped praise on his colleague and friend.

Speaking with Sky Sports at their McLaren Technology Center in Woking, Lando Norris spoke about the British team challenging for more race wins in 2024 and predicted an exciting season between them, Red Bull and Ferrari. He said:

"Absolutely, we can win more races this year. I think we can compete against Red Bull. I think we're looking at an exciting season between us, Red Bull and Ferrari. I think we still have work to do and we're not at the level that they are just yet," he said.

"There's going to be races that we're competitive enough, but on average we're not quite where we want to be. I think we still have our feet on the ground. We know we have more work to do, but as soon as they've all had a little drink this morning, I'm going to tell them to get back to work so we can keep fighting even more," Norris added.

Lando Norris chimes in on McLaren challenging Red Bull for a title fight in 2025

Lando Norris stated that he was convinced that McLaren could take the title fight to Red Bull in the 2025 season given their improved performances from the middle of 2023.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the 23-year-old said:

"100 per cent. I am saying that still with my feet on the ground. I want to believe that we have two great drivers. We have an amazing team behind us and we are closer than ever."

"As much as I said at the beginning of this year that we can win races, I should have the confidence to say next year we can go for the next step."

Red Bull is still 115 points ahead of the Woking-based outfit as the latter has scored 124 points and sits P3 in the Constructor's Championship.

Lando Norris, on the other hand, is P4 in the Driver's Championship tied on 83 points with his former McLaren teammate and friend Carlos Sainz but is classified ahead of him based on his P2 at the Japanese GP earlier this year.