Lando Norris considers himself “a better driver" than he was after Austrian GP win

Lando Norris addressed his improvement as a racing driver, especially after the Austrian GP. Speaking about this in a recent interview, the McLaren driver claimed that he is now a "better" driver than he was before the race at Red Bull Ring.

The recently concluded Austrian GP has been a Lando Norris masterclass. The British driver led every session he participated in, starting from FP2, FP3, to Qualifying, to the main race. After two impressive practice sessions, Norris qualified on pole and went on to win the race.

The British driver kept his teammate, Oscar Piastri, at bay and won his third race of this season. As Norris was able to deliver a near-perfect weekend, he shed light on his race weekend and shared his thoughts in the recent Beyond The Grid podcast.

"I'd definitely say a better driver than I was," Norris said. "Thing is, it probably doesn't look like that from the outside, and I'd probably agree with anyone that says that, because it's been a trickier start to the season for me than I think what I would have expected, and probably everyone else from the outside would have expected."

"But that's the way it is. That's how things have gone this year. Certain things have changed and made my ability to perform at that top level a little bit trickier and harder to achieve at times. It doesn't mean I'm a worse driver. It just means there are different challenges that I've to overcome and learn from and adapt to," the Brit further added. (0:01-0:37)

Lando Norris initially struggled to keep up with his teammate, Piastri, in the Drivers' Championship. His crash at the Canadian GP was a moment he would want to forget. However, Norris's return to the top step in Austria further cemented his position as a frontrunner in the Title battle.

Lando Norris oozed confidence after the magnificent Austrian GP

Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Mark 20 Years Of Partnership With Hilton And McLaren F1 Team - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring, Lando Norris claimed that he was the driver with the best pace management and tire understanding. Speaking about this, here's what the McLaren star said:

"The speed has definitely not been an issue. You know, I still believe like on Sundays, I still believe I'm the guy who often has the best pace management and tire understanding, and these things. I think if I put last year's me in this year's car, I would be doing worse, I think in 99 percent of the scenarios." (0:38 onwards)

Statistically, Norris had a better race pace and tire management than his teammate, Piastri, on multiple occasions. However, that was still not enough to put him in P1 in the Drivers' Championship as Norris trails Piastri by 15 points after 11 races and two Sprints.

