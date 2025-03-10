Lando Norris drops major hint of emulating Lewis Hamilton when questioned about his F1 future

Lando Norris has dropped a major hint of emulating what Lewis Hamilton has done by joining Ferrari. In an interview, the driver hinted that he would love to be a part of a team that 'everyone wants to be a part of'. The young Brit is in an interesting phase of his career where, finally he has a car that he could contend for the title with.

The 2025 F1 season would see McLaren defend the constructor's championship that the team won last season to dethrone Red Bull. Lando Norris, on his part, would also have his second crack at fighting for an F1 title this season after falling short in 2024. If the pre-season testing is an indication, then it does appear that McLaren has a strong car, and Lando Norris should be considered the favorite heading into the season.

In an interview with NBC News, amongst other things about the 2025 F1 season, Lando Norris was questioned about a team that he'd love to race for in the future. The McLaren driver hinted that he'd love to one day go to a team that almost everyone wants to be a part of, in a subtle hint about Ferrari.

Notably, Lewis Hamilton has also done the same, as the 7x F1 champion has made a move to the Italian team in what is arguably the last partnership of his career. Answering the question put to him about a team he'd love to go to, Lando Norris said (via motorsportweek.com):

"I know exactly which [team] I would love to go to – it’s the team that everyone wants to be part of at some point in their career – but I’m very happy with McLaren. They’ve brought me into Formula 1, I’ve spent my whole life here pretty much and I want to be here for many more years. So I’m excited to stay in papaya and keep fighting for them too."

Lando Norris on Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari

Lando Norris had recently backed Lewis Hamilton's call to join Ferrari, and the Brit said that this was the same move that he would have made if he were in the legend's position. The 7x champion had spent more than a decade at Mercedes, and at some point, one has to look out for new challenges. Norris told ITV last week (via planetf1.com):

"It’s a cool story for him to go to Ferrari after everything he’s achieved. It’s a cool step. A lot of people said it’s probably not the right thing to do and so forth. I would probably do the same if I was in his position. It looks cool.

"It’s an amazing story for him. I know he’s going to want to go there with a fresh mindset and show everyone that he’s still got the Lewis Hamilton he showed for many, many years prior. We will wait and see.”

Norris would be under pressure going into the 2025 F1 season as this is the first time in his career that he has a car capable of fighting for the title from the very first race of the season.

