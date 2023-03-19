Lando Norris explains why he is taking a new PU in Jeddah: "The other one is finished already"

Lando Norris made a number of changes ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. They included a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger, and the MGU-H and MGU-K units. Norris said the changes were integrated because the older engine was "finished."

While changing his PU for the very second race of the season certainly looks bad, the Briton won't face any repurcussions as drivers are allowed to use up to three engines throughout the length of the season without getting a grid penalty.

However, this can surely become troublesome for McLaren later in the season.

Norris stated after the practice session on Friday that his other engine was in very bad shape. Motorsport Week quoted him as saying:

"I took a whole new engine because the other one is finished already."

McLaren are having a tough time in 2022. The first race of the season ended with no points for the team. Oscar Piastri had to retire his car mid-race and Norris finished last due to a whopping six pit stops. Adding onto the problem is the new PU that the Briton had fitted in his car ahead of the race in Jeddah.

McLaren and Lando Norris in for a tough time in Saudi Arabia

Lando Norris had a tough time during the qualifying session of the race in Jeddah. He dropped out of qualifying due to an error and will start the race ahead of Logan Sargeant, who will be starting last on the grid because his lap time was deleted.

Additionally, the car is not looking too competitive. While the team finished behind their competitors Alpine last season, they seem to be even slower this time around. There are currently no points for them in the standings, and Norris feels that there is a lot of competition amongst the mid-field.

"It’s just very close, the midfield. Alpine are up the road on the whole midfield pack, so they’ve done more to their front. And even Williams seem a lot quicker than us too."

Lando Norris added that although the car is okay, he has struggled with the balance. The team could perhaps bring up their competitiveness through their upgrade package for the length of the season, though a lot remains at stake for them.

