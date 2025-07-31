Lando Norris eyeing “big achievement” with McLaren in Hungary

Lando Norris is looking to etch his name into McLaren history as the team heads to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The British driver is aiming to achieve the team’s 200th career race win at the Hungaroring event.

The Woking-based outfit, which first claimed victory in Formula 1 with team founder Bruce McLaren in 1968 at the Belgian Grand Prix, has since added 198 more wins. However, with the team now just one race shy of clinching the milestone 200, Norris has detailed how pleased he would be to be the driver to achieve this remarkable feat.

Sharing his thoughts during the Hungarian Grand Prix media day, the 25-year-old, when asked about his desire to clinch the milestone result, stated:

“I would like to be, yeah, of course, you always want to be whatever number you can be, but 200 is a big achievement for the team. When you look at the history of who has been in McLaren, the drivers, the championships that have been won, all of these things, then it’s always been an honour for me to be a part of McLaren.

“…It’s special, but of course, the number 200 is even more special, and that’s something I would like to be.”

Of the 199 races won by the McLaren team so far, Lando Norris boasts eight of them. The British driver is also currently tied with teammate Oscar Piastri on eight victories for the team. Who among them gets to secure the magic 200th win for the team will definitely be one to watch out for as they both take to the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix event.

Lando Norris speaks on the possibility of winning the Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris also weighed in on the possibility of winning the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 25-year-old finished on the podium during the 2024 edition of the race.

Norris, who is locked in a championship battle with teammate Oscar Piastri, detailed how he would love to win at every track the Formula 1 calendar heads to.

"Formula 1 is the priority and I'll make sure I'm in the best shape for that. I'd like to win in every country and at every track, but this is one where I've been close a few times, and it has some of the best trophies in Formula 1. I like it here, I've always enjoyed this circuit,” said Norris [via Formula 1's official website].

Lando Norris finished second behind Piastri during the 2024 edition of the race – an outing which was largely overshadowed by the team radio battle and discontent he had to engage in with race engineer Will Joseph. The 25-year-old was forced to cede his first place to Piastri, whom he had initially passed following a pit stop strategy.

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More