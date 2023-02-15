Lando Norris feels enough has been said for FIA to overturn its rule banning political speech by F1 drivers

Lando Norris is the latest Formula One driver to speak out against the FIA's new rule that forbids drivers from making "personal, religious, and political remarks" without written permission.

There has been much uncertainty regarding the policy, with F1 chief Stefano Domenciali declaring he would "never gag drivers." However, McLaren's Norris believes drivers' freedom of speech should not be limited, and that enough people have spoken out for the FIA to overturn their decision.

"We should be able to say what we want and what we believe in. The penalty [for speaking out] is not clear, but we are not in a school. We should not have to ask about everything and say, 'Can we do this, can we do that?" Lando Norris said during an interview.

In recent years, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have led the movement in Formula 1 for drivers to use their position to speak out on such issues, while the sport as a whole has promoted its 'We Race As One' motto in support of inclusion.

"F1 has made things clear what they think is acceptable and what we should be able to do as drivers and that is what I stand by. We should be able to say what we want and what we believe in...We need it. We are only trying to help people in the world and give advice and there is no reason why we shouldn't be able to do that," Lando Norris added.

The new regulations have also concerned Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen as well as Williams driver Alex Albon. Verstappen earlier called the restrictions "a bit unnecessary," while Albon felt F1 and the FIA should examine the measures and clear up the uncertainty.

Lando Norris feels "old" after teaming up with Oscar Piastri

For the previous two seasons, Lando Norris raced alongside F1 veteran Daniel Ricciardo, who debuted in the competition in 2011. Norris, 23, is ten years younger than Ricciardo, and they seemed to share a great bond when they were teammates.

With Ricciardo joining Red Bull as a third driver, Norris said he feels quite "old" to be teaming up with 21-year-old Oscar Piastri. Norris will be the "old guy" on his team for the first time, something he does not really enjoy the sound of.

Asked if he was looking forward to that new feeling, Norris said:

“Probably not. I think it’s going to be the first time I’ll be the oldest in my team."

It will take some time and a few races for both drivers to get along with each other. As the season progresses, fans will expect to see them bond together.

