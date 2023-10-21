Lando Norris feels he could have snatched pole position for Charles Leclerc

Lando Norris feels that he could have beaten Charles Leclerc in the qualifying session of the 2023 F1 US GP. Both Ferrari and McLaren drivers were close to each other during the Q3 session. Max Vertappen clocked the fastest lap of the session, but his lap was deleted due to a track limit infringement. Though this allowed Charles Leclerc to bag a pole for himself, second-placed Lando Norris feels he could have been faster.

Speaking to the media after qualifying, the Briton initially stated that he was happy with second place since his team was not expecting such a decent result. Furthermore, he was satisfied that he made fewer mistakes compared to his Qatar GP qualifying laps.

“I'm happy. It's been a good day,” he said. “Probably not expected from the end result so a good bonus for the whole team. I didn't make as many mistakes as I made [in Qatar], which is a good thing. But I think we had it today. I think there was enough in it to get pole,” he said (via Motorsport.com).

Furthermore, Lando Norris stated that both him and Charles Leclerc made very few mistakes. This was the main reason why he was unable to beat the Ferrari driver to end up in second place.

“I know Charles said he made a few mistakes, but so did I. So, it's a bit of a shame. That one opportunity maybe we missed again, but I'm so happy, nevertheless.”

Lando Norris will be on the inside line at the start of the 2023 F1 US GP race. He will have a good chance of making a move on turn one to try and snatch the lead.

Lando Norris feels McLaren could overtake Ferrari in the constructors' championship

Lando Norris reckons that McLaren has a chance to move ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' championship table. He explained that a few races ago, his team was around 70 points behind Aston Martin. Now they are only 11 points behind them, showing their massive improvement. He even humorously mentioned Fernando Alonso's claims that McLaren was being overconfident.

"It’s doable. I think so. A couple of races ago it was, 70-something [points] to Aston. I don’t know what it is now? Seventeen? I mean, Fernando said we were overconfident as well!," he said (via Last Words On Sports).

If both McLaren drivers continue to bag podium finishes and Ferrari continues to lose to Mercedes, there is a strong chance that the orange British team could pull ahead by the end of the season.