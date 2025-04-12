"Lando Norris is such a fraud holy s**t" - Fans react to the McLaren driver's horrible F1 Bahrain GP qualifying

Lando Norris had a disappointing outing at the 2025 Bahrain GP as he finished P6, four-tenths slower than his teammate Oscar Piastri, who took the pole on Saturday. Fans, meanwhile, roasted Norris for his underwhelming performance after the Brit topped the charts in FP1 on Friday.

The 2025 Bahrain GP has been an entertaining affair as surprising results continue to grip the fans. Liam Lawson and Fernando Alonso were among some notable misses from the Q3 sessions. Esteban Ocon had a big crash in Q2, which delayed the session as well.

However, in Q3, Oscar Piastri of McLaren nailed a flyer lap to clinch pole position. George Russell and Charles Leclerc followed at P2 and P3, respectively. But Norris, despite having the fastest car, messed up his last lap to finish P6, behind Pierre Gasly of Alpine.

The results shocked the fans as they shared their reactions to Norris' performance on Saturday on social media.

"Lando Norris is such a fraud, holy s**t," a fan claimed.

"Lando Norris is not a World Championship material. Prove me wrong. Oh wait he proved me right," another fan said.

"Norris is such a fraud dude how the f**k you barely one place above max in a ROCKETSHIP where his BRAKES aren’t working," a fan also commented.

A fan also compared Norris' performance to Max Verstappen, who finished behind him at P7.

"Max’s worst qualifying in years and he’s still 1 tenth behind Norris in that rocketship," a user commented.

"Piastri is gonna win a championship before “Norris,” said a user.

"Norris got outqualified by Gasly in the fastest car," a fan mocked Norris.

The McLaren driver is currently leading the drivers' championship race with 62 points in three races. He won the first race in Australia but lost to Piastri in China and Verstappen in Japan.

F1 analyst reflects on Lando Norris' qualifying performance in Bahrain

Lando Norris at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Qualifying - Source: Getty

After an impressive display in Q1 and Q2, Lando Norris fell behind his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the last qualifying session of the 2025 Bahrain GP. While the Brit qualified P6, the Australian driver clinched pole position.

Meanwhile, F1 analyst Karun Chandhok analyzed Norris' performance and noted how he has been slower than Piastri throughout the weekend. Talking to Sky Sports, he said:

"He [Lando Norris] has looked behind. He has looked behind since FP2. He was behind in Q2 as well. He lost three tenths in the first sector, so he would have been nip and tuck with George, but he would have still been behind Oscar—and you don't want to be beaten by your teammate. To be sixth on the grid on a weekend where we have spoken about a McLaren one-two and intra-team battle, he's now got four other people in front."

This is Oscar Piastri's second career pole win. He last started a race from pole in the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix and ended up winning the race.

