Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro falls sick in Miami

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Aug 18, 2025 22:44 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lando Norris's partner, Margarida Corceiro, fell sick during her vacation to Miami, as she confirmed it through a social media post. She has been in the Magic City for the past week, as indicated by her Instagram posts.

Margarica Corceiro spends a large part of her year traveling to the most astonishing places around the world, both professionally and for vacations. For the past week, the Portuguese model has been spending time in Miami, Florida, sharing regular updates on her social media.

However, the vacation with her friends took an unexpected turn, as she fell sick. In a TikTok post that she made, Corceiro wrote:

"Sick, but sick in Miami 🫠."
The pictures she included in the post showed her feeling down, and was also getting checked by a doctor in what seemed to be her hotel room. However, she had her friends accompanying her on the trip, as showcased in her Instagram posts. Seemingly, she wouldn't have to worry about spending the rest of her days around the beaches of Miami before she makes her way back to the F1 grid, cheering for her partner, Lando Norris, after the summer break ends.

Who is Margarida Corceiro? Learning more about Lando Norris's partner

Margarid Corceiro is a model based in Portugal, also recognized by Forbes Portugal. She first entered the media industry as teenager, being featured on Portuguese television shows as a 17-year-old. She was also a contestant on her country's version of Dancing with the Stars at that age.

Currently 22, she has already worked with brands like Alo and Intimissimi, and has credentials marked by Vogue Portugal. Moreover, she is also the co-owner and partner of MISSUS Swimsuits & Apparel. Achieving these milestones at an early age has helped her build a strong social media following. Her list of followers also includes many Formula 1 fans, as she has been spotted with McLaren driver, Lando Norris.

The couple was first spotted together early in 2023. However, they apparently broke off the following year. Rumor has it that Norris felt the need to focus more on racing at the time. However, she reappeared on the grid earlier this year during the Monaco Grand Prix. Her partner won the race, which hasn't been surprising this season.

McLaren has so far dominated the grid this season. Oscar Piastri leads the World Championship, but Lando Norris follows him closely. Both drivers have showcased brilliant pace with multiple race wins, and no other driver is currently close enough to disrupt the championship battle between the two McLaren drivers.

