Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro makes a fashion statement with a poolside photoshoot

McLaren driver Lando Norris's girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, made a bold fashion statement with a poolside photoshoot, which she shared on her social media. The young British driver has become one of the fan favorites in the last couple of years due to his relaxed and easygoing personality on and off the track.However, this year Norris has made an effort to stay away from social media and only engages with the fans on the track to better focus his energies on track amidst a title fight against his teammate, Oscar Piastri.The nine-time F1 race winner has been ably supported by his family and friends in the 2025 season as he looks to capture his maiden championship. Amidst the support he has received, Lando Norris has also been spotted hanging out with his girlfriend, Margarda Corceiro, on and off the track, but has not made any public comments regarding his relationship.The 22-year-old Portuguese model and actress has been in the public eye for the last five years consistently and boasts a massive fan following on social media. On her social media platform Instagram, Corceiro recently shared a video of her poolside photo shoot for the luxury brand Armani Makeup, where she could be seen wearing a bikini and wrote:&quot;The perfect trio for any occasion: @armanibeauty signature fragrance, a hint of cheek tint, and a touch of lip plumper. Irresistible 💄✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNorris and Corceiro seemingly confirmed their relationship during the recently concluded Hungarian Grand Prix when they entered the F1 paddock together and even celebrated his race win in the parc ferme.Lando Norris comments on his mindset for the title fight in 2025McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that nothing in his personal life has changed despite being in a tense title fight, but claimed that he has gained more experience and learned from being in the situation.Speaking with Racer, the 25-year-old reflected on his mindset and said:“Nothing makes my life feel different; it’s just your preparedness for this moment, for this battle. From a racing side, I've learned a lot of things. Just generally more experience. What comes with experience is just dealing with more situations, going through more things, understanding your team better, them understanding you better.&quot;So naturally, you're just more prepared for any situation. You're more prepared, but the second part is actually being a better driver on top of that. Can you actually drive the car quicker? Can you save the tyres in a better way? Which are normally the harder things, I would say. But also, especially for Oscar, in his third year of Formula 1, a lot of that just comes with experience, too.&quot;Lando Norris sits nine points behind his teammate heading into the second half of the year, with 10 races and three sprints remaining.