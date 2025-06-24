Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro makes a fashion statement in a stunning white swimsuit

McLaren driver Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, made a fashion statement in her recent social media post. The British driver has had the best start to his F1 season thus far and has found himself embroiled in a championship battle with his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

After starting the season in the best way possible, as Norris won the 2025 Australian Grand Prix in tricky conditions, many had picked him as the favorite for the title this year. However, after the first race, he lost his way a bit and made multiple mistakes to fall behind his Aussie teammate.

Norris once again found his mojo and delivered a clinical weekend in Monaco to set the lap record and win the race in the Principality. Apart from winning the Crown Jewel of F1, he was also spotted celebrating the achievement with his family and girlfriend Margarida Corciero.

The 22-year-old Portuguese is one of the popular young models in the world and boasts a fan following of 2 million on Instagram. She shared a picture of herself, making a fashion statement in a white swimsuit, promoting the "Miss Swimsuit" brand on her social media, and wrote:

"It’s out 🤍 @missus_swimsuits"

Although neither the Portuguese model nor the British driver has confirmed dating each other, the former's appearance in the McLaren garage in Monaco and Barcelona last month seemingly confirmed the rumors.

It would be interesting to see if Corciero would be spotted on other race weekends supporting Lando Norris, as he continues to fight for his maiden F1 title.

F1 pundit comments on Lando Norris' chances of winning the championship

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle believed that McLaren driver Lando Norris has a "great chance" of winning the 2025 driver's title. Speaking to Sky Sports, the veteran reflected on the subject and said:

“He does [need a big result at Silverstone]. He needs a big every Grand Prix, really, I think, because all the points count the same, whichever country you’re in. If he could do that [Melbourne, Monaco form] more frequently, he's got a great chance of the World Championship. But he can’t afford weekends like he had in Canada — not that he needs telling, he knows that very well now.”

Lando Norris also recognized that he had made mistakes this year but was looking to focus on the positives, adding:

"There's a lot of positives and I'll make sure to look at them and build on what I've got because once I get into a good rhythm I'm sure I will be very happy."

Lando Norris sits 22 points behind his teammate, Oscar Piastri, after ten races and two sprints in the 2025 season.

