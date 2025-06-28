Lando Norris’ girlfriend Margarida Corceiro poses in a brown swimsuit as she vacations in Spain

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris' rumored girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, posted a picture in a swimsuit as she enjoys a vacation in Spain. She posed with a friend, showing off a swimsuit in the picture shared on her Instagram story.

Corceiro is a 22-year-old Portuguese model and TV actress who is rumored to be in a relationship with Norris. The couple were spotted together during the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters final in Monaco.

Moreover, in 2025, Corceiro attended a couple of Formula 1 Grand Prix as a McLaren guest. She visited Norris' garage and enjoyed the races alongside the British driver's family. Not only that, F1 broadcasters introduced her as Norris' partner in earlier races.

Meanwhile, while Norris is busy with the 2025 Austrian GP weekend, Margarida Corceiro seems to be enjoying a brief vacation in Spain. She posed in a swimsuit with a friend and flaunted her tanned body on Instagram.

Margarida Corceiro's IG Story [Image Source: @magui_corceiro/Instagram]

Margarida Corceiro previously dated Portuguese footballer Joao Felix for four years, according to reports. However, the couple allegedly broke up in 2023, and that year, she reportedly met Lando Norris.

That being said, Norris is having a great weekend in Austria. During the qualifying session, he beat the grid by half a second to clinch pole position at the Red Bull Ring. His teammate and the current drivers' championship leader, Oscar Piastri, finished P3, while rival Max Verstappen dropped to P7 since a late yellow flag affected his final lap.

This race is crucial for Lando Norris, as he lost points in Canada earlier this month. While fighting for P4, he made contact with Piastri and crashed into the wall, causing a DNF. In the title race, the Brit sits in second place with 176 points, while his McLaren teammate is leading the standings with 198 points.

Margarida Corceiro attended the 2025 Monaco GP with Lando Norris' parents

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

Lando Norris' rumored girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, attended the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix as a guest for McLaren last month. She was spotted sitting beside Norris' family at the McLaren hospitality and cheered for the British driver after he won pole in the qualifying session.

Not only that, Norris ended up winning the main race as well, and the couple shook hands while celebrating the milestone. This was the first time Corceiro was seen at an F1 race as a guest of the British driver.

Corceiro has multiple brand deals, which she promotes on Instagram with her two million followers. However, despite constant speculations, neither Lando Norris nor Margarida Corceiro has confirmed or denied their relationship.

While Norris is focused on the 2025 championship fight, Corceiro is busy with her professional life as well.

