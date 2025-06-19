Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro sets a fashion statement with her appearance in a swimsuit commercial

McLaren driver Lando Norris's girlfriend Margarida Corciero made a fashion statement as she shared a video of her recent appearance on her social media. The British driver has become quite evasive about his personal life in the last couple of years and tends to keep it away from the limelight.

The six-time F1 race winner, who made his debut on the grid in 2019, has been linked with the young Portuguese model for the last two years but has refused to comment on it. The duo seemingly confirmed their relationship in Monaco when Corciero celebrated Norris's win in the Principality along with his parents.

The 22-year-old is a television actress and model by profession and has over two million followers on the social media platform, Instagram. She recently shared a reel of her recent commercial for "Missus swimsuit" on her Instagram Story, in which she caught the eye, wearing different kinds of swimsuits from the brand.

Snapshot of Margarida Corciero's story...Credits-Instagram

Margarida Corciero followed her Monaco GP appearance with Barcelona, where she accompanied Lando Norris and cheered him on from the McLaren garage as the latter finished P2 in the race and claimed back-to-back podiums.

However, the Brit was unable to continue his streak in Montreal last weekend and crashed out of the race after colliding with his teammate, Oscar Piastri, in the final few laps of the race. But Norris looked in good spirits in New York, where he was spotted solo, sans Corciero, at the red carpet of the "F1" movie premiere.

Former F1 world champion vouches for Lando Norris after Montreal letdown

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button stated that he was confident that McLaren driver Lando Norris would bounce back from his crash in the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend.

Button, who was also spotted at the "F1" movie world premiere in Times Square on June 16, told Sky Sports on the red carpet:

"Yes, it was a mistake by Lando, but it happens. This is the moment when we see whether Lando is in a good mental place and whether he can come out the other side of this strong. I think he is. I think he's turned a corner, excuse the pun, but I think he really has in terms of being confident in his ability and putting it all that there."

He further added:

"This is a moment in time for them that they've got to grab the bull by the horns, because you don't know when the next one's going to come or if it'll ever come with the regulation change. So they're both fighting hard for this World Championship."

Owing to his DNF, Lando Norris now sits 22 points behind Oscar Piastri in the driver standings after 10 races and two Sprints in the 2025 season.

