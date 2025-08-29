Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro sets fashion statement in a black dress

Lando Norris's partner, Margarida Corceiro, flaunted her chic black dress in a recent Instagram story she uploaded as the F1 summer break came to an end. While her partner prepares to return to the track in the Netherlands, she is spending her time in Venice, Italy.

Ad

Formula 1's mandatory summer break has come to an end, and drivers are back with their teams, challenging their rivals and devising the perfect strategies to make the most of their cars and have a chance at winning the race. However, for Lando Norris's partner, Margaridca Corceiro, she is still out there making the most of her time in Italy.

She remains fairly active on social media, sharing pictures of her daily life with her followers. Corceiro recently shared a picture in a stunning black dress, which she wore on her day out in Venice.

Ad

Trending

Margarida Corceiro shares her chic black dress with followers on social media (@magui_corceiro on Instagram)

Corceiro is a Portugal-based model who was also recognized by Forbes Portugal. She has been in the limelight since she was 17, being featured on television. She has worked with brands like Alo and Intimissimi and is also co-owner and partner of Missus Swimsuits & Apparel.

Ad

She was first spotted with Lando Norris back in 2023, but the couple reportedly broke up or took a break after that year. Rumors mentioned that the McLaren driver wanted to focus on his driving at the time, considering he was a contender for the World Championship against Max Verstappen. The couple was once again spotted this year, and Corceiro has been a regular guest in the McLaren garage during the Grand Prix weekends.

Ad

Lando Norris looks back at mistakes he made in the 2025 F1 season so far

While McLaren dominates the competition this season, Oscar Piastri leads their campaign at the top of the Drivers' Championship, having delivered many consistent performances throughout the season so far. Lando Norris, on the other hand, faced a few issues and made some mistakes, which have put him in second place in the title race.

Ad

His crash in Canada during the final stage was a hard hit on his position in the championship race. He collided with the wall while attempting to overtake Piastri for P4 in the race.

Norris has made similar errors in a few other instances this season as well, but as he mentioned, he does not regret them. Speaking to the media, he stated that he would want to change the outcome of his actions if he had the chance to run those instances again, and believes he could have made better decisions.

Ad

"Could I have, at times, made maybe better decisions? I think so," Lando Norris said (via Motorsport). "The main one was China sprint qualifying; I think my lap was good enough for pole until the final hairpin where I locked up. If I'd had that thought probably just before braking – 'it's a long season, don't try and be a hero' – then I would have finished it. I lost eight points there."

Ad

"And if I go back to Canada, if I could rerun that and just be a little bit smarter and not take so much risk, could I have not lost quite a few points there? Yes."

He added:

"I wouldn't say I regret those moments. I mean, do I wish it changed and do I wish it was better? Do I wish I could maybe do it again? Yeah, but at the same time I don't regret making those decisions at the time because I think that's me, that's life, and that's the way it goes."

At the same time, however, Lando Norris has shown improvement in recent races. With 10 races remaining this season after the summer break, the gap in the championship has reduced to just 9 points between the two teammates, and they continue to dominate the grid. It will be an interesting end to the season if both drivers manage to compete with each other within the top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More