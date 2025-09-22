Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro sets fashion statement in a pink bikini in a poolside click

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, has been on a posting spree on her Instagram as she has been spending some time on beaches amid the intense F1 championship battle. Continuing on her recent stories and posts, the Portuguese model shared a picture on her Instagram in a pink bikini by the poolside.

Corceiro is the latest addition to the paddock WAGS, as she made her first appearance at an F1 race at the fabled Monaco Grand Prix. There, she was in the McLaren garage and spent some time with her boyfriend's parents, but Norris and Corceiro were not seen together during the post-race celebrations.

The 22-year-old then visited the Spanish Grand Prix, but the same tale followed. However, their relationship was made public at the Hungarian GP, as the two kissed after the Briton had won the race.

While Corceiro was present at the Hungarian GP, since then, she has been occupied with her own modelling schedule. Moreover, enjoying her time at the peaceful bliss of the beaches, she posted a pink bikini picture on her Instagram while bathing in the sun, in partnership with Missus Swimsuits:

Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corciero's Instagram story on September 22 | Source: Instagram/@magui_corceiro

On the other hand, Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro were earlier rumored to be in a relationship since 2023, but their dating timeline has had some topsy-turvy ups and downs.

Lando Norris opens up on his relationship with Margarida Corceiro

Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary in the parc fermé - Source: Getty

Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro publicly spending some time in the F1 paddock is a recent occurrence. While their relationship timeline is understood to vary, the McLaren driver was recently confronted about it in his interview with Vogue, to which he replied :

"We met a few years ago, but we were never really together. Until more recently.”

Subsequently, when he was asked about what makes Corceiro special, Norris said:

"Everything. She’s someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It’s nice when we can both just [rent] a boat for the day or go home together and chill."

Moreover, with the pair being social media sensations themselves, it also helps them keep negative comments at bay, as the 25-year-old further added:

"I don’t think anyone can look at a bad comment from someone and move on like nothing’s ever happened. You don’t want to see bad things written about anyone. But she’s quite wise to all of it. It affects me. A lot less than it did. I pay a lot less attention to it now."

Meanwhile, Norris and Corceiro are expected to arrive at the paddock together at one of the few race weekends remaining in the 2025 season.

