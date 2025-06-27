Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro sets a fashion statement in a red and white swimsuit

McLaren driver Lando Norris's girlfriend, Margarida Corciero, made a fashion statement in her recent post on social media. The British driver is inarguably one of the most famous in the sport, owing to his high relatability with fans, which he has established over a period of time.

Margarida Corciero, a Portuguese actress and model, has a following of over two million and regularly posts about her life. She reshared a 'Missus Swimsuits' post on Instagram in which she could be seen flaunting a red and white swimsuit for the brand with another model.

Before contesting for frequent race wins and championships, Norris, with his brand Quadrant, was consistent in his interactions with fans. Over the years, he has become more reclusive and has stayed away from social media. Due to his guarded nature, there were a lot of speculations regarding his relationship with Corciero in the early days, given that the pair remained silent about their dynamic.

However, the duo shared an adorable moment in the parc ferme in Monaco last month while celebrating Lando Norris' win, which led to social media being set ablaze. But they have still not officially confirmed their courtship to fans and the media.

Apart from her Monaco outing, Margarida Corciero was also spotted in Barcelona as she once again celebrated Lando Norris getting a podium in Catalunya.

Lando Norris previews the Austrian GP this weekend

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that the Red Bull Ring track in Austria makes him "most comfortable," as evidenced by his stats in previous years.

Speaking with F1.com, the six-time F1 race winner previewed the weekend and said:

"If there is any track that I kind of would say I would go to, to give myself the best feeling and make myself most comfortable, it's probably here, just from my stats, from my enjoyment of the circuit and, yeah, some of the memories that I've had here as well, so a good one. But every weekend's new and there's already a lot of good learnings from last weekend."

While commenting on his crash with teammate Oscar Piastri in Canada, the 25-year-old added:

"I think the team handled everything very well. Of course, it's never the nicest position to be in, but I think more for myself rather than anyone else. It was more my pain than anyone else but it was all good.

"Everyone was very much onboard on resetting and making sure we're ready to focus on here and not letting it affect our races and our championship and what we're here to fight for, which is a very good thing."

The Austrian GP in 2020 gave Lando Norris his first podium, which was followed by a slew of good results in the following years, including another podium in 2021.

