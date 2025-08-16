Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro shares clips of a girls night out at The Weeknd's concert

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, has shared glimpses from a girls' night out as she attended The Weeknd's concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Portuguese model shared a few snippets via her Instagram story on Friday, as she enjoyed her time at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Lando Norris created headlines after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix, just before the F1 world headed into the summer break. The Briton also created an additional headline by appearing alongside his girlfriend Margarida Cerceiro, during the race weekend.

While neither Norris nor Corceiro have publicly confirmed their relationship, this appearance together all but announced it. The couple were also spotted together on holiday during the previous week.

Much like Norris, Corceiro also seems to be taking some time off work as she flew to the United States to attend The Weeknd's concert on Friday.

The actress and model shared a video from the concert via her Instagram story on Friday, in which the artist can be seen on the big screen inside the stadium.

Screen grab from Margarida Corceiro's Instagram story. [via Instagram/@ magui_corceiro]

She also shared a photograph of herself with three of her friends inside the stadium during the concert, one of whom is Pietra Pilao, the girlfriend of Norris's best friend and content creator, Max Fewtrell.

Screen grab from Margarida Corceiro's Instagram story. [via Instagram/@ magui_corceiro]

Corceiro, 22, has also been spotted at multiple other Grands Prix this year, inside the McLaren garage. She was also spotted hanging out with Norris' parents at the Monaco GP, a race which the 25-year-old won.

Previously, she has dated Portuguese international soccer star Joao Felix, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The ex-couple dated from 2019 to 2023.

Lando Norris reflects on what he has learned amid F1 title battles

Lando Norris after the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lando Norris was locked in a title fight with Max Verstappen in the second half of the 2024 F1 season. The Briton came out unsuccessful in his pursuit of the championship last year, but has explained how it has made him more experienced and ready for his current title battle with teammate Oscar Piastri.

Speaking to RACER recently, Norris explained that he feels more prepared for the challenges that lie ahead amid a hotly contested title fight in 2025.

"Nothing makes my life feel different, it’s just your preparedness for this moment, for this battle. From a racing side, I've learned a lot of things. Just generally more experience," said Norris.

"What comes with experience is just dealing with more situations, going through more things, understanding your team better, them understanding you better. So naturally, you're just more prepared for any situation," he added.

Norris also added that his experience doesn't make competing easier, as the level of competition in F1 remains extremely high. But the McLaren driver explained that it does make him more prepared for whatever is thrown at him at any given moment.

