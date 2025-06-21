Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro shares a hazy image of herself with her friend on social media

McLaren driver Lando Norris's girlfriend Margarida Corciero shared a mirror selfie of herself with her friend on her social media. The British driver is currently embroiled in an intense championship fight with his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
Although the two McLaren drivers have the faster car, Verstappen, with his consistent performances, has stayed in the fight. After making a winning start to the 2025 season, Norris has struggled to put in consistent performances similar to his teammate in the first half of the year.
However, he was able to wrestle back some of the momentum in the last four races, in which he has finished on the podium three times, including winning the Monaco GP. In Monaco and Barcelona, he was supported by his family and also his girlfriend.
Although the pair have not officially confirmed their relationship, their sweet moment in the parc ferme in the Principality set social media ablaze. Corciero, who is a model by profession, has over two million followers on Instagram and regularly posts about her professional endeavours.
In her recent Instagram Story, the 22-year-old Portuguese shared a hazy picture of herself with her friend in a mirror selfie in a lift and wished the latter on her birthday. She wrote:
"And my P, Bday girl."
Corciero was not present in Montreal with Lando Norris and also skipped the "F1" movie world premiere in Times Square on June 16 and stayed back in Europe.
The McLaren driver was spotted solo on the red carpet after a tough end to his Canadian Grand Prix, where he crashed out of the race after clashing with Piastri, a day prior.
Former F1 driver gives his take on Lando Norris's struggles
Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya stated that he believed that McLaren driver Lando Norris's struggles in the Q3 session were "getting out of hand".
As per PlanetF1, the Colombian driver reflected and said:
“In recent weeks, it seems that he has the situation better under control and that he is even a bit better than Oscar Piastri, but when he reaches Q3, he just doesn’t get a good lap out of it. That’s difficult to see because he has more speed than Oscar. But Oscar is always the one who picks up the pieces in the end.”
"He puts himself in a more difficult situation every time. He is calm all weekend and executes everything well, but then we get to Q3, and something seems to switch in his head. He thinks: ‘I can’t mess this up now’. But yes, if you think about not messing something up, you often mess it up anyway.”
Lando Norris has only had two pole positions in the 2025 season, in Australia and Monaco, which he was able to translate into race wins.