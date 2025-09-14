Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro shares a mirror selfie in a yellow bikini

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, shared a mirror selfie via her Instagram story on Sunday in which the model was seen in a yellow bikini. She also shared numerous glimpses from her trip to Bali, Indonesia.

Ad

Norris and Corceiro's relationship was confirmed to the public during the 2025 F1 season. The 22-year-old is of Portuguese descent and a model by profession. She often shares updates about her personal and professional life on Instagram.

On Saturday, Corceiro shared about her latest vacation in Bali, Indonesia. On Sunday, she posted a series of images of herself from her trip, including a mirror selfie in a yellow bikini.

Screen grab from Margarida Corceiro's Instagram story [via Instagram/@magui_corceiro]

Corceiro also shared a close-up of her swimsuit, showcasing its yellow and blue design.

Ad

Trending

Screen grab from Margarida Corceiro's Instagram story [via Instagram/@magui_corceiro]

Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro were first spotted together in Monaco in 2023, but neither had confirmed the nature of their relationship. They had also been spotted together in 2024, but their relationship became official only in 2025, when the Portuguese model was spotted in Norris' garage at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ad

Since then, Corceiro has appeared alongside Norris at multiple races this year. They were also spotted vacationing together during the F1 summer break in August.

While Corceiro is now in Bali, Norris was spotted in the MotoGP paddock for the San Marino GP this weekend. The Briton also took part in the Pro-Am tournament ahead of the PGA Championship on September 10 in England.

Soon, the 25-year-old will shift his focus onto the upcoming Azerbaijan GP (September 19-21), as he chases down teammate Oscar Piastri for this year's drivers' title.

Ad

Lando Norris reveals his wish to build an F1 dynasty at McLaren

Lando Norris after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After the Italian GP, Lando Norris shared that he wanted to have a longer period of dominance in F1 than the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in the past. He then reiterated that both he and Oscar Piastri needed to put the team together for this to be achieved.

Ad

After the race at Monza, Norris explained that the team always comes first, as they have allowed him to fight for race wins and titles.

"We want to try and be in this position for a longer period of time than what they [their rival teams] have been at the top. Still early days, it's only our second year of fighting for wins," said Norris, via RacingNews365.

Ad

"But like Oscar said, the team gives us these opportunities. Without the team, then we're just fighting for tenth, and none of us want that. So team and the morale, the spirit of the team, is priority, and we're below that," he added.

Norris was referring to Piastri defending the Papaya team and claimed that the team comes first after they asked him to swap places with Norris following a slow pit stop for the latter at the Italian GP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More