Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro shares a mirror selfie in a yellow bikini

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, shared a mirror selfie via her Instagram story on Sunday in which the model was seen in a yellow bikini. She also shared numerous glimpses from her trip to Bali, Indonesia.
Norris and Corceiro's relationship was confirmed to the public during the 2025 F1 season. The 22-year-old is of Portuguese descent and a model by profession. She often shares updates about her personal and professional life on Instagram.
On Saturday, Corceiro shared about her latest vacation in Bali, Indonesia. On Sunday, she posted a series of images of herself from her trip, including a mirror selfie in a yellow bikini.
Corceiro also shared a close-up of her swimsuit, showcasing its yellow and blue design.
Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro were first spotted together in Monaco in 2023, but neither had confirmed the nature of their relationship. They had also been spotted together in 2024, but their relationship became official only in 2025, when the Portuguese model was spotted in Norris' garage at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Since then, Corceiro has appeared alongside Norris at multiple races this year. They were also spotted vacationing together during the F1 summer break in August.
While Corceiro is now in Bali, Norris was spotted in the MotoGP paddock for the San Marino GP this weekend. The Briton also took part in the Pro-Am tournament ahead of the PGA Championship on September 10 in England.
Soon, the 25-year-old will shift his focus onto the upcoming Azerbaijan GP (September 19-21), as he chases down teammate Oscar Piastri for this year's drivers' title.
Lando Norris reveals his wish to build an F1 dynasty at McLaren
After the Italian GP, Lando Norris shared that he wanted to have a longer period of dominance in F1 than the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in the past. He then reiterated that both he and Oscar Piastri needed to put the team together for this to be achieved.
After the race at Monza, Norris explained that the team always comes first, as they have allowed him to fight for race wins and titles.
"We want to try and be in this position for a longer period of time than what they [their rival teams] have been at the top. Still early days, it's only our second year of fighting for wins," said Norris, via RacingNews365.
"But like Oscar said, the team gives us these opportunities. Without the team, then we're just fighting for tenth, and none of us want that. So team and the morale, the spirit of the team, is priority, and we're below that," he added.
Norris was referring to Piastri defending the Papaya team and claimed that the team comes first after they asked him to swap places with Norris following a slow pit stop for the latter at the Italian GP.