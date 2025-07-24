Lando Norris’ girlfriend Margarida Corceiro wears a pink bikini during beach vacation in Portugal

Lando Norris’ girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, is enjoying a vacation in her hometown Portugal. The 22-year-old actress shared a number of pictures of herself on Instagram while enjoying her time at the beach.Corceiro, who has more than two million followers on Instagram, shared a post of herself at the beach on her Instagram story. In the story while sporting a pink bikini, she also tagged the swimwear and apparel brand Missus Swimsuits.Lando Norris’ girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, on Instagram. Image @magui_corceiro via InstagramThe partner of Norris also shared an Instagram post that appeared to be a summary of her outing at the beach. Corceiro posted a carousel of pictures and videos on her social media page, accompanying them with the caption:“água de côco yesss :)” – which translates in English as “coconut water yesss :)” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLando Norris and Corceiro have reportedly been together since 2023, following her separation from Portuguese footballer João Félix. They were first spotted together during the 2024 final of the tennis clay competition – the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco.The two have, however, largely maintained a low profile since but have occasionally been spotted together away from the high-octane world of Formula 1. Earlier in May, Corceiro was also seen in the McLaren paddock cheering Norris on at the Monaco Grand Prix.Margarida Corceiro spotted with Lando Norris' parents at the Monaco Grand PrixAdam Norris, Cisca Wauman, and Margarida Corceiro in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco - Source: GettyEarlier in the Formula 1 season, Margarida Corceiro was spotted with Lando Norris' parents at the Monaco Grand Prix. The 22-year-old social media entrepreneur was seen with the McLaren driver's father, Adam Norris, and his mother, Cisca Wauman, ahead of the Monte Carlo street event.Corceiro, who had previously attended Formula 1 races only occasionally, was later pictured cheering for Norris in the McLaren paddock, alongside the driver’s parents.Lando Norris later clinched pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix before going on to win the main event ahead of home-crowd favourite, Charles Leclerc. The victory, which marked his second of the 2025 season at that point, also made him the first British driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix since Lewis Hamilton in 2019.While Norris failed to win the next race—the Spanish Grand Prix—his partner, Corceiro, once again made an appearance at the event. This time, it was Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri who came out on top. The Brit finished in second place, before returning to victory lane two races later in Austria.