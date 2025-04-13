"Lando Norris is over his grid box": Max Verstappen points out potential infringement for his title rival at the F1 Bahrain GP

Max Verstappen pointed out that rival Lando Norris was out of his grid box at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. The two championship rivals started next to each other for the race with the Dutchman in P7 and Norris in P6.

Ad

Norris was given a five-second penalty during the initial stages of the Bahrain GP for an infringement at the start, as the Briton apparently rolled out of his starting position before the race begun. This was an unwanted penalty for Norris, who has made an otherwise brilliant start to race, already jumping up to P3 on the first lap. As of this writing, he sits in P4.

Live on air, Sky Sports analyst Karun Chandhok reported that Norris seemed to stop in the correct position intially after the formation lap, but then seemed to roll out of his grid box when he was trying to switch into neutral. He was subsequently given the standard penalty for the infringement in question by the race stewards.

Ad

Trending

But it was his eagle-eyed rival Max Verstappen, who was the first person to report this infringement, who apparently called Norris out before the race even started. A delayed team radio by the Red Bull man was played while Norris was under investigation, in which he told his team:

"Lando is over his gridbox"

Lando Norris subsequently served his penalty on lap 10 of the race, as he came into the pits to get rid of his soft tires. He came out 32 seconds behind teammate Oscar Piastri, who was leading the race without having made his pitstop by lap 14.

Ad

Piastri subsequently came into the pits on lap 15, and joined in third, behind the two Ferrari cars. He got his lead back a few laps later when the Ferrari cars came into the pits.

Max Verstappen struggles with slow pit stop during Bahrain GP

Max Verstappen behind Lando Norris at the start of the Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen was at the wrong end of a slow pit stop as he stayed a little bit longer in his pit box than he would have liked, due to the red light being on for longer than it should have. The Dutchman had pitted on lap 10 to get rid of his soft tires in favor of hard tires.

Ad

Verstappen came out of the pits, and lost any progress he had made. He had a simple message for his team in response over the team radio:

"f**k, man."

Verstappen was already having a poor time during the Bahrain GP, having struggled all weekend to find the balance in his Red Bull. The reigning world champion qualified in P7, while his teammate Yuki Tsunoda qualified in P10.

In the intial phase of the Bahrain GP, Verstappen seems to be struggling with the grip in his car yet again, as he sits in P9, after being ovetaken by Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli on lap 20 of the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More