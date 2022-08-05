"I knew what I signed up to" - Lando Norris not expecting McLaren 'to be winning and scoring podiums every weekend' in 2022 F1 season

Lando Norris is happy with where things are at McLaren but has admitted he is constantly demanding more from the team as they move forward.

After impressing in 2020 and 2021, McLaren appear to have taken a step backward with the advent of the new regulations in F1. Despite their obvious struggles, Norris has been a glimmer of hope for the Woking-based outfit.

In 13 rounds of racing, the Briton has only failed to score points on three occasions, including his unfortunate retirement at the 2022 F1 Miami GP after being caught by Pierre Gasly. Norris also has McLaren's only podium and top-three start of the campaign with both coming at the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

With an extended hiatus on the cards before returning to Spa-Francorchamps for the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, Lando Norris is taking things at a relaxed pace. Speaking in an interview with Channel 4 in the UK, the 22-year-old said:

“I love it there, always want to be quicker, I always want a quick car, but I knew what I signed up to of course. I knew it was going to take some time, I’m not expecting this year that we’re going to be winning and scoring podiums every weekend.”

The Briton went on to add:

“We started and probably still are a little bit behind where we really wanted to be this year, but we’re making some progress and that’s always a good thing to see. I always want more, I’m demanding, I’m pushing the team a lot because we have got to improve, got to keep stepping forward because it’s what you’ve got to do if you want to win races. So I’m pushing, but I’m very happy where I am, the team are doing a good job and I’m just happy, I’m having a good time.”

"I know where I want to be and when" - Lando Norris not a fan of those criticizing his long-term deal with McLaren

Earlier in the season, Lando Norris had lashed out at critics who questioned his decision to ink a long-term deal with McLaren, considering their current form.

As things stand, Norris has a contract that will keep him at Woking until the end of 2025. While the deal comes with a sizeable salary bump to make him a top earner in the sport, some think this move has squandered the Briton's potential with a team that won't be able to deliver the goods for a title challenge.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, the 22-year-old said:

“I don’t know why. Everyone thinks they know; 'he definitely could have gone here; he could have done that'. But most of the time they know absolutely nothing, all these people coming up with these conclusions.”

Norris went on to add:

“It’s come from people that I have a lot of respect for and of course I respect their opinions. But at the same time, I have a good team around me, so we know where I want to be and when, what the team can offer me going into the future.”

Lando Norris is currently seventh in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 76 points to his name.

