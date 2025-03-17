Lando Norris' hilarious 3-word quip when he saw his mom's shocked reaction to his trip to the gravel in the race

McLaren driver Lando Norris gave a hilarious reaction when he saw his mother Cisca Wauman's shocked reaction to his trip to the gravel in the 2025 Australian Grand Prix on the weekend. The British driver had an adventurous but commanding performance at the iconic Albert Park Circuit on Sunday, March 16, as he led from the front to bring home his fifth race win in F1.

The 24-year-old started the season opener from pole position and had everything under control despite battling the trickiest of conditions with a slippery track and changeable weather.

In arguably one of the most crucial moments of the weekend, Lando Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri went wide approaching the final turn when the late race shower hit the track. While Norris was able to manage the situation decently well, the Aussie did not have the same luck and spun into the grass.

On the broadcast, the McLaren driver's mother Cisca Wauman was seen as shocked as the rest of the fans by the turn of events and gave a wide-eyed reaction. In a clip shared by F1 on X, when Lando Norris saw his mother's reaction in the cooldown room after the race, he hilariously gave a three-world response and said:

"It's alright Mum!"

After the off-track excursion, the Brit immediately pitted from intermediate tires and regained the race lead after everyone changed their tires a bit later.

Lando Norris gives his honest opinion on the stressful changeover period in Melbourne

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was stressed as he was on the hard tires while Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was on medium tires in the changeable conditions. The softer medium compound would provide more grip than the harder compounds which could make staying on the track difficult.

In his post-race press conference, Norris chimed in on the changeover period and said:

"Yeah, I mean, this is a tough one. Max was on the Mediums, myself and Oscar on the Hard. So, I think we knew if it started to rain, we'd struggle more than Max. At that time, we still didn't have all the temperature in the tires. Also, being first, you just take the risks – how much do I push it?

"You don't know if you have to… You see some drizzles of rain on the visor, and I got a call from Will saying that it's drizzling a bit in the last sector. But you don't know if you have to slow down five kilometers an hour, 10, 11. If you slow down 11, maybe it's perfect; if you slow down 10, maybe you're off. Making those decisions two meters before you brake, it's not easy."

Lando Norris had earlier sustained the pressure from his teammate Oscar Piastri for the race lead as well.

