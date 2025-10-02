Lando Norris labels Oscar Piastri and himself as F1’s “best driver pairing” ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed that he and his teammate Oscar Piastri were the best driver pairing on the current grid ahead of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. The duo are on the verge of making the British team constructors champions in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the late 1980s.

Apart from making the Woking-based outfit the most consistent team in F1, the pair are also contesting for the driver's title in the 2025 season, with the Aussie leading his British teammate by 25 points. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have been teammates since the start of the 2023 season and have led McLaren to the top of the grid after being last in the initial few races of their time together.

During the pre-race press conference in Singapore, Lando Norris was asked the reason behind the team's dominance this year, to which he replied he credited the car and the two drivers, saying:

"We've got two good drivers. And I think there are plenty of other teams with two great drivers, but I kind of hate saying it, but not ones who have delivered every weekend as often as what Oscar and myself have done. At McLaren, we have the best driver pairing.

"I think there are many other teams with two great drivers, but none that have performed every weekend as consistently as Oscar and I. As a team, you need two drivers who deliver every weekend, who finish most of the Races. And that’s what we’ve been doing."

The reigning world champions, though, have not won since Zandvoort and were second-best to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the last two race weekends.

Lando Norris gives his honest take on McLaren's chances in Singapore

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was confident about McLaren's chances of repeating its feat of winning in Singapore this weekend, as it did last year.

In the press conference, the nine-time F1 race winner believed that the Marina Bay Circuit had been a happy hunting ground for him previously, mentioning:

"Confident. Because, like you said, last year was a very good one here. We were very strong here last year. I had a good race, so always nice. I have always enjoyed it since my first year in 2019. So, at the minute, it looks like a little bit worse weather than what we've had over the last few years, but excited. It's one of my favourite tracks of the season, so happy to get going."

Lando Norris has been on the podium in his last two outings in Singapore, finishing P2 and P1 in 2023 and 2024, respectively, and would hope for a similar level of performance with seven races and three Sprints remaining in the 2025 season.

