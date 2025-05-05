Lando Norris lambasts Max Verstappen for 'not racing very smart' and 'ruining his own race'

McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen did not race 'very smartly' and ruined his own race while commenting on their opening lap battle at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The two drivers started the race from the front row, with the Brit making a slightly better start than the Dutchman.

Ad

Verstappen locked up and went deep into Turn 1, having another slide while coming back to the racing line, which put him wheel-to-wheel against Norris. However, due to the tight and twisty nature of Sector 1 at the Miami International Autodrome, he was slightly ahead of Norris and successfully shoved him off the track.

The battle caused Lando Norris to lose several positions and come back on the track in P6. But he was able to carve his way back to P3 and was once again battling against the Red Bull superstar. Despite taking longer than expected time in a faster McLaren, Norris was able to overtake Verstappen before the first round of pit stops.

Ad

Trending

In his post-race press conference, Lando Norris did not hold back on his assessment of the battle against Max Verstappen and said:

"It was fine. He’s fighting hard, but it’s up to him to do that. He’s ruining his own race. He’s not racing very smart. We probably could have finished 1-2 today, and he didn’t because of that. So yeah, he’s fighting, that is always expected, but that’s what it is."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lando Norris came home to finish in P2 behind his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and extended his lead in the race for P2 to 16 points from third-placed Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris comments on potentially challenging Oscar Piastri for the win

McLaren driver Lando Norris said that although it was almost impossible to close the 10-second gap between him and his teammate, Oscar Piastri, on the track, he gave his best shot as he finished four and a half seconds behind the chequered flag.

Ad

He told the media in Miami:

"I gave it a good shot from when I got into second. There was a long way to go, I think 25, 30 laps almost at that point. I probably only stopped pushing the last four to five laps. The gap went from almost 10 to four or three, almost. I did all I could."

Ad

"I tried the whole race basically until the very end. I kept belief the whole race, but Oscar’s driving well. He’s quick. To catch from 10 seconds was always pretty much going to be impossible, but I gave it a good shot," Norris added.

Oscar Piastri has a 16-point lead over his teammate in the drivers' championship and also overtook Lando Norris in terms of race wins by getting his sixth of his F1 career in Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More