Lando Norris lashes out at claims of McLaren having the fastest car on the grid at Bahrain GP

Lando Norris addressed the claims of the McLaren team having the fastest car on the 2025 Formula 1 grid after the practice sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday. The papaya-colored outfit has seen its MCL39 challenger loosely dubbed by rivals as the quickest of the rest so far.

Ad

The Woking-based team took a significant step with its car development since the 2024 Miami Grand Prix and has since largely dominated several races and Grand Prix sessions. This dominance has continued into the 2025 season, with McLaren winning two of the opening three races so far and Norris recording podium finishes in all three Grand Prix starts.

However, ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, and amid speculations that McLaren might be the favorite to win the race, Lando Norris hit out at claims of his team having the fastest car. The 25-year-old explained that his team’s advantage could be due to other rivals running their cars in lower power modes.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the media, as quoted by BBC Sport, the British driver stated:

"Everyone just looks at the timesheets, they have no idea on the information on who turns up (the engine).

"It's (worth) like 0.35 secs around here. That immediately puts us back in the same position as the Mercedes, so at the minute, I wouldn't say we're any quicker."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The McLaren team again were the pace setters during both practice sessions of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Lando Norris led the first session ahead of Pierre Gasly, while teammate Oscar Piastri led the second.

Lando Norris predicts a tricky Bahrain GP weekend for McLaren

Lando Norris during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Practice - Source: Getty

Lando Norris continues to temper the growing expectations surrounding the McLaren team for the Bahrain Grand Prix. He has predicted a ‘tricky’ weekend for his team at the Sakhir circuit.

Ad

The British driver, who clocked the fastest time in practice, detailed that he has no expectations for the race in the Middle East, heading into the main race as the odds-on favorite to win.

However, sharing his thoughts on his expectations for the weekend, as quoted by Planet F1, Norris stated:

“I have no expectations, I don’t need any expectations of what to expect going into a weekend. I just have my general expectations, which I don’t think we’ll have a big advantage here.

Ad

“I think our advantage will be lessened compared to previous weekends, a trickier track, a slower-speed circuit, which has not been as favorable for us, and it’s where the car is in a trickier state compared to what we had potentially last year.”

Lando Norris and the McLaren team have so far enjoyed a stellar start to the 2025 campaign, recording six podium finishes in the three Grand Prix and sprint races held so far this season. The papaya-colored team has already recorded its best-ever start to a Formula 1 season since the turn of the century.

Norris is leading the drivers' standings with 62 points, just one ahead of the defending champions Max Verstappen and 13 points ahead of Piastri. McLaren is comfortably dominating the constructors' table with 36 36-point lead over second-placed Mercedes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More