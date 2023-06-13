Lando Norris and Logan Sargeant among the investors who’ve injected $30,000,000 backing F1 hospitality brand

F1 drivers Lando Norris and Logan Sargeant are among the investors of F1 Arcade, a licensed premium experiential company affiliated with Formula 1. The company recently announced a £30 million (€34.9 million/$37.5 million) investment to support the next stage of its global expansion.

F1 Arcade aims to offer fans a complete Formula 1 immersive experience with 60- minute race simulations, alongside a food and cocktail menu and an exciting environment for the perfect social racing experience.

Zak Brown, chief executive of McLaren Racing, is also one of the investors for the F1 Arcade. As part of the collaboration, Liberty Media, Formula 1, and the sector-specific investment company Imbiba will contribute financial support to F1 Arcade.

F1 Arcade plans to open more than 30 locations across the globe by the end of 2027, with the opening of its first US arcade in Boston scheduled for 2024. Adam Breeden, chief executive and founder of the Arcade said:

"We are truly excited to be working closely with Liberty Media and Formula 1 as equity partners as we drive towards global growth. Not only do we have an exceptional business model and product, but we are excited about the power of the F1 Arcade brand, its appeal to international audiences as well as potential partners around the world."

Breeden added:

“Given the success of the first location and its appeal to such a diverse audience, we believe F1 Arcade has the potential to become one of the most sought-after experiential hospitality brands globally. For now, we are eagerly anticipating the opening of Birmingham UK in late 2023 and our first US site in Boston in early 2024 as well as announcing further locations imminently.”

F1 Arcade is set to open its first US location in Boston Seaport in 2024

F1 Arcade aims to capitalize on the growing 'social gaming' movement and the burgeoning US market by opening their first US outlet in Bosston. Each of the Arcades will enable fans to experience Formula 1 racing in simulators while enjoying classy dining options and assorted cocktail bars.

The Arcade set to open at Boston Seaport will be fitted with more than 60 simulators, each equipped with a variety of gaming modes for fans to choose from. From a variety of tracks to the number of participants they wish to compete with, F1 Arcade aims to give fans an experience they've never had before.

The US has been selected as a key market for F1 Arcade's expansion. With the opening of the Boston Arcade, the company seeks to cash in on the recent F1 racing fever in the US and increase revenue during non-race weekends. The company hopes to attract new fans, as the sport attempts to increase its growing fan base.

