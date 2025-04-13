Lando Norris looks back on Bahrain GP: “Too many mistakes”

Lando Norris reflected upon his performance at the Bahrain Grand Prix after he finished third and secured a podium despite starting from sixth on the grid. Norris got off to a great start, gaining three positions on the first lap itself, but his happiness was short-lived as he got a five-second time penalty for positioning the car at the wrong place on the grid during the start.

Norris expressed during his post-race interview that it was a tough race and he made too many mistakes, due to which the team could not bring a 1-2 result. Lando felt he made too many mistakes while trying to overtake other drivers on track.

"A tough race; I made too many mistakes with the overtakes, being out of position, it was a messy race for me and I'm disappointed not to bring home a 1-2 for McLaren cause that would have been lovely at home. A tough one, but still a few positives," Lando Norris said after the race (via Motorsport).

Lando Norris's teammate, Oscar Piastri, had an unforgettable weekend in Bahrain as he went on to win the race without much competition from anyone. He showed great pace throughout and was by far the fastest driver.

Lando Norris had some close battles with Charles Leclerc for third on the track. Lewis Hamilton also joined the battle in the latter stages of the Grand Prix. But the McLaren driver managed to finish in third place in the end.

Lando Norris leads the Drivers' Championship amid close competition from his teammate

Lando Norris leads the Drivers' Championship after the Bahrain Grand Prix after finishing on the podium. Lando's teammate, Oscar Piastri, lies in second place with only three points behind. The Drivers' Championship battle is getting closer and closer after some exceptional performances by Piastri.

McLaren leads the Constructors' Championship, with 151 points, 53 points ahead of Mercedes in second place. George Russell finished second, separating the two McLaren drivers on podium at Bahrain.

Lando expressed that he was not happy about his result at the Bahrain Grand Prix and he could have delivered better results and performance.

"To finish third, to get some more points on the board, to keep the championship and just my race alive was a good thing, but I'm not happy about the result today. So it's not horrendous. I think the best I could have done is second, and, you know, I just made my life too difficult with too many mistakes with the start, with the Hamilton thing."

"Everyone says I'm beating the championship. I don't know how. So I'm pretty surprised. I'm just going to keep my head down and keep working hard, because I'm not confident, I'm not comfortable, and I know what I can do, I know what I can achieve. It's not gone, I've not lost it, it's just that things aren't clicking, and I need to somehow look into why they're not clicking, but it's not proving to be too easy," Landon Norris said (via Fastest Pitstop).

With the Drivers' Championship getting closer between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the next race in Jeddah will be an interesting one.

