Lando Norris makes his feelings known about Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari

Lando Norris felt that Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari would be a cool story for the 7x world champion, and if he were in his shoes, he would have done the same. The F1 legend shocked the world last season when he announced his move from Mercedes to Ferrari at the end of 2024.

The sport's most successful team would join forces with the sport's most successful driver. The British driver went on to win six world titles dominantly with the squad. His last title win came in 2020, and his last battle for the title was in 2021, where he lost the title to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the season. Hamilton has joined Ferrari and will be pursuing a record-breaking 8th world title.

Talking about the 7x world champion, Norris felt that it was a cool story for Hamilton as he joined Ferrari. He also admitted that if he were in the same position, he would have probably done the same thing. On his appearance on 'This Morning', Norris said:

“It’s a cool story for him, you know, to go to Ferrari. After everything he’s achieved, I think it’s a cool step. A lot of people said maybe it’s not the right thing to do, and so forth. But, yeah, I would probably do the same if I was in his position, you know. So, it looks cool, it’s good. It’s an amazing story for him."

He added:

“And, yeah, I know he’s going to want to go there with a fresh mindset and show everyone that he’s still got the Lewis Hamilton he showed for many, many years prior.”

Lando Norris on racing against Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari

When questioned if he was excited about the prospect of racing against Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari, Lando Norris believed that in general, it doesn't make a difference to him. The driver explained that on the track, the focus would be on beating every driver in front of him.

Norris did, however, admit there was some excitement to race against Hamilton because it's always an honor to race against a driver of that caliber. He said:

“I mean, when I’m on track, it doesn’t make a difference, you know, he’s a competitor and he’s a guy I want to beat. It’s the same when you’re on track with anyone. There’s always guys you give extra metres to, and there’s guys that you know you can race well, and Lewis is one of those guys."

He added:

“So hopefully… I’m excited to race against him more this year. It’s always an honour to race against someone like him, and always something I’m excited for. And I want to prove myself. He obviously wants to prove himself, like he will continue to do and fight until he stops in Formula 1.”

While Lando Norris would be going into the 2025 F1 season targeting his first title, Lewis Hamilton would be hoping to achieve success with Ferrari as he embarks on a new journey.

