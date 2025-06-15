Lando Norris makes his feelings known after “making a fool of himself” in the Canadian GP

Lando Norris detailed his thoughts following the unsavoury end to his Canadian Grand Prix race on Sunday, June 15. The 25-year-old saw his race come to a close three laps before the wave of the chequered flag following an incident with teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris, who was involved in an intense wheel-to-wheel battle with his Australian teammate on the 67th lap of the Montreal event, clattered into the wall on the main straight as he attempted an audacious overtake on Piastri. The lunge by the McLaren driver saw him hit the rear of his teammate, damaging his front-left suspension and front wing—effectively ending his race at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

During his media interactions in the aftermath of the event, the British driver was quick to take the blame for the mishap, describing it as a moment in which he had made a fool of himself. As seen in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by ESPN F1, Lando Norris stated:

“When I let [McLaren] down like this, and when I make a fool of myself in a moment like today, I have a lot of regret in something like that.”

The incident at the Montreal event saw Lando Norris lose further ground in his championship battle with Piastri. The six-time race winner, who entered the Grand Prix 10 points behind his teammate, ends it 22 points adrift following the incident.

McLaren team principal speaks on Lando Norris' crash

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella also shared his thoughts on Lando Norris' crash during the Canadian Grand Prix race. The British driver brought an end to his promising race after a misjudged overtaking attempt saw him clatter into the barrier.

The 54-year-old team boss detailed his frustration with the incident but stressed his appreciation for Norris taking responsibility. Sharing his thoughts via Sky Sports, the motorsports executive stated:

"Well, we never want to see a McLaren car involved in an accident—and definitely not contact between our two cars. This is a situation we know is not acceptable. At the same time, we appreciate that Lando immediately owned it. He raised his hand, as you said, and apologised to the team. For us, that sort of resets the situation."

"I’m sure there’s an important learning point for him from this race. He’s paid a price in the championship, and like I said, we value the way he handled it immediately after the incident. Now, we move on—we’ll race again."

Lando Norris and his McLaren team will now shift their focus to the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix with hopes of bouncing back. Unfortunately for Norris, his last outing at the Spielberg circuit also ended in a DNF following a collision with Max Verstappen during the 2024 edition of the event. Norris, however, will be aiming for a much cleaner race when he returns to the Red Bull Ring on June 29.

