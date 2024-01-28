Lando Norris makes major claim about Oscar Piastri when compared to Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo

Lando Norris has said that Oscar Piastri has already been a bigger challenge for him than what Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo were as teammates. Norris recently signed an extension with McLaren, tying him down until the end of the 2026 F1 season. He debuted in the sport with the British team in 2019 and has since grown by leaps and bounds.

Norris was first teamed with Carlos Sainz and the duo were together for two years - in 2019 and 2020. From the 2021 F1 season, the British driver was teammates with Daniel Ricciardo, and that partnership lasted for two years as well.

Alongside Sainz, Lando Norris was still growing and hence was outscored by his teammate in both seasons. Against Daniel Ricciardo, however, Norris took over the role of a team leader.

He dominated the Australian, which led to the departure of his teammate from McLaren, only to be replaced by his countryman Oscar Piastri. The two were teammates last year and while Piastri was still learning, he impressed everyone. What would, however, come as a surprise commendation came directly from Norris.

When questioned by Sky Sports if Piastri could end up being a tougher challenge than Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris said that the Australian already has been. He said:

“I mean, already he is. So yes. Already he gave me a good challenge last year, and I think we’ve worked together very well. I think he’s an extremely talented driver, he’s a very hard worker, so I enjoyed it."

He added:

"It was nice to have that bit more of like a push, you know, as much as you hate it, you also like it and you welcome it because I want to make sure I’m in the best position for when I am fighting for a championship, that I’m ready on all accounts – and when you have a driver and a team-mate who can push you that little bit more, it’s only going to make you even more ready. So that’s what I had last year."

Lando Norris on working with Oscar Piastri at McLaren

Lando Norris has said that Oscar Piastri has paired up well alongside him at McLaren. The two worked together very well in his view as both have the same target of wanting to win and becoming champions. He said:

“He helped the team massively and I think we’ve worked together very well because we have the same target. We want to be champions and we want to win races and we’re not going to do that by hating on one another and not getting along."

Norris and Oscar are now paired to drive together until the 2026 F1 season. It will be interesting to see how this partnership unfolds in the future.