Lando Norris may search for greener pastures if McLaren doesn't deliver quickly, believes reputed F1 journalist

Reputed Formula 1 journalist and commentator David Croft believes that McLaren's performances in the 2023 F1 season could determine Lando Norris' future with the team.

Norris has been with the Woking-based outfit for many years now. He joined the team as their test and reserve driver at the age of 17 in 2018, after impressing everyone during his first official F1 test at the Hungaroring in August 2017.

After competing in Formula 2 in 2018, where he finished runner-up to champion George Russell and just ahead of Alexander Albon, he was promoted to F1 by McLaren. With no expectations on his rookie shoulders, he forged an impressive partnership with Carlos Sainz that helped the team finish fourth in the constructors’ title, with more than double the points haul from the team's previous campaign.

Since then, he has raced 82 times for McLaren in F1 and finished on the podium six times.

Norris heads into the 2023 F1 season as the team's senior driver after Oscar Piastri replaced Daniel Ricciardo at the end of 2022. The team will also be under new leadership after Andreas Seidl's departure to Sauber has led to Executive Director Andrea Stella being made the new McLaren team principal.

Formula 1 commentator David Croft believes that while Stella will need full cooperation from Norris to achieve success in his new role, the British driver might not be a very patient customer. This, the 52-year-old believes, could lead to Norris looking to change teams if the 2023 season doesn't end on a positive note.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Croft said:

"He [Andrea Stella] needs full support and he needs patience from Lando Norris at a time when Lando Norris might not be too patient.

"If the car is as slow and difficult to break as it might have looked in testing, Lando is the team leader, he's got a very good rookie alongside him but bulk of points surely are coming through Lando and AS needs his on side. And if there is a split, Lando might be looking elsewhere as the season goes on."

Lando Norris @LandoNorris first day back got me feelin fineeeee first day back got me feelin fineeeee https://t.co/1xZye5qE1o

Jenson Button believes Lando Norris should be in a 'winning car'

Former F1 champion Jenson Button, meanwhile, believes that Lando Norris should be in "a winning car" to make an impact in the sport.

While other young drivers like Max Verstappen, George Russell and Charles Leclerc have settled into top teams and have a good chance of winning championships, Norris is yet to be given a championship-winning car by McLaren.

Expressing his concern over Norris' situation at McLaren, Jenson Button told Sky Sports:

"I was surprised when he signed a long-term deal, because in this war, you don't know who is in the front, and you need to be in a winning car. Your talent is not enough to bring a car to the front. You can help them develop, but you need to be in a competitive car to win races.

"And McLaren have not given him that, they are doing well, but at this point of his career, he needs to be in a winning car."

Poll : 0 votes