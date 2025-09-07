  • home icon
Lando Norris’ McLaren boss lauds “great teamwork and respect” in Monza double podium

By Samson Ero
Published Sep 07, 2025 19:31 GMT
Zak Brown has reacted to the McLaren team's performance after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished on the podium at the Italian Grand Prix. The 53-year-old aired his thoughts on social media on his team's outing in Monza.

Brown, who witnessed McLaren caught in the crosshair of criticism following the position swap between Norris and Piastri, praised what he dubbed a ‘great teamwork and respect’ between both drivers at the Italian GP event. Sharing a photo of the pair on the podium, he accompanied it with the caption:

“P2 & P3 in Monza! Great teamwork and respect from Lando & Oscar secures another double podium and valuable points. We keep pushing as a team, focus now on Baku.”
The Monza outing for the McLaren team witnessed both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri without a response to the blistering pace of Max Verstappen. The former appeared to have enough to challenge the Red Bull Racing driver on the opening lap and led the race until lap four.

However, the four-time world champion would blast past Norris with a move into the first corner. He would subsequently control the race from there on, eking out fastest lap after another until the checkered flag.

Lando Norris, on his part, was later faced with a pitstop issue, which cost him track position to teammate Oscar Piastri. The Woking-based outfit would subsequently request the Australian to let his title rival past him, an act which has continued to generate a buzz across the F1 scene.

Toto Wolff speaks on McLaren after Lando Norris' Monza incident

Toto Wolff has weighed in on the McLaren team dynamics following the incident involving Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The Australian was a victim of a team order scenario following a slow pitstop for Norris.

Following the final rounds of pit stops at the ‘Temple of Speed’, McLaren experienced a delay with Norris, holding him up for over four seconds, which cost him to lose track position to Piastri. The championship leader was subsequently sent a radio message to allow his rival through, with his engineer clarifying it was due to a team mistake that cost Norris his position and not an on-track incident.

Wolff, reflecting on the situation during his interaction with the media, highlighted how the McLaren team may have just created a scenario that could haunt them in the future.

"I'm curious to see how that ends up. You set a precedent that is very difficult to undo. What if the team makes another mistake and it's not a pitstop? Do you switch them around?
"But then equally, because of a team mistake, making a driver that is trying to catch up lose the points is not fair either. I think we are going to get our response of whether that was right today, towards the end of the season when it heats up."

The incident between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, which has been placed under the umbrella of the ‘Papaya rules’, has continued to stir a buzz across the Formula 1 community, and how the Woking-based outfit will handle similar situations in subsequent times will be one to keep a close watch on.

