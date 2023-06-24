Lando Norris names one trait of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri he “doesn’t like”

McLaren driver Lando Norris mentioned that he gets along very well with his new teammate Oscar Piastri but he hates that the Aussie's a fast driver.

The former F2 champion dominated the junior categories and moved to McLaren after quitting Alpine at the end of the 2022 season. Piastri has managed to impress many in the F1 world with his adaptability and how close he is to Norris on the track.

During a promotional event in the USA, Lando Norris spoke about Oscar Piastri and said:

"He's good for a guy in his first year in f1. it's pretty impressive. […] we get along well, and we work together well. […] he's competitive, he's fast, which I don't like, but it's good for the whole team.”

Previously speaking to Sky Sports, Lando Norris had gushed about Piastri and added:

"He's a lovely guy, down to earth, a normal guy, a hard worker. So it's good fun. Different, I guess, to Daniel, I feel like a bit of a contrast of Australian, but still good fun. He's very fast at the same time, so he's probably been pushing me a little bit more than in the past couple of years."

Lando Norris analyzes his 2023 F1 Canadian GP performance

It was yet another disappointing result for the British driver as he made it into the top 10 after some brilliant overtaking but could not hold onto his points as he was given a five-second penalty for 'unsportsmanlike behavior'.

The McLaren driver was found by the race stewards to be driving unnecessarily slowly during the safety car period. Speaking to F1.com, Lando Norris said:

"An intense race. We were a little bit unlucky that I lost the position at the beginning but happy apart from that. I think the pace was OK, it was good to compete on track for some points. A difficult race though in terms of tire degradation and overtaking, but I think we made the most of it today, so I'm happy."

"Of course, unfortunately, we got the penalty but we’ll review that as a team. Next up is Austria, one of my favorite tracks, so I’m looking forward to it. We'll give it our all and try to score some points."

Hopefully, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri can have a better weekend in Austria and bring some points to the team with their new upgraded car at the Red Bull Ring.

