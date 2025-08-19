Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri led McLaren all set for major F1 achievement in 2025

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have built up a possibility of achieving a historical landmark with McLaren this season by scoring 1,000 points in the Constructors' Championship. No other team in F1 history has ever been able to achieve this.

The record for the highest points scored by a team in a single season belongs to Red Bull Racing, after they managed to score 860 points in 2023. However, they were still marginally off to score 1,000 points. But can McLaren clinch the achievement this season?

The team has dominated the grid this season, winning 11 out of the 14 races so far. They currently lead the championship with 559 points, and need to score 441 points in the next 10 races to score 1,000 total points.

Three out of the 10 races remaining this season will feature Sprint weekends, so the team will have the opportunity to score more points. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris can score a combined total of 43 points for the team in a standard race weekend (considering a 1 - 2 finish). For the Sprint weekends, this number increases to 58 points.

Thus, adding up the maximum available points for a single team in the remaining races, the number goes up to 475, and McLaren only needs 441.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris celebrate a 1 - 2 finish during the 2025 F1 Chinese GP (Getty Images)

While this is a mathematical possibility, it is unlikely that the team will be able to achieve this. There are a lot of factors that could affect their performance. They already lost to Red Bull and Mercedes in three races so far this season, so maintaining flawless 1 - 2 finishes for the remaining year is unlikely, considering their competitors will have more upgraded cars.

Moreover, other possibilities like driver error (which has been no stranger to McLaren this year), reliability issues, and weather conditions could also hamper their chances.

Oscar Piastri on the "big difference" in racing against Lando Norris for the World Championship

While McLaren clinching a 1,000 Constructors' Championship points this season seems to be a far-fetched possibility, it is quite apparent that it will be one of their drivers who will lift the Drivers' World Championship.

Oscar Piastri currently leads the table, but his teammate, Lando Norris, is only nine points behind him. Both drivers are currently sharing an intense battle for the title; however, Piastri claims that there is a "big difference" for him.

In an interview with Autosport, the Australian driver mentioned that this is the first time in his career that he is battling a teammate so hard for the championship. Quoting his performances from the junior Formula Series, he also discussed the other challenging elements in F1.

"I think for me the big difference is this is the first time I've really raced a teammate so hard for a championship," Oscar Piastri said (12:26 onwards). "I raced against Logan Sergeant for the championship in F3 but there's much less involved before you get to F1. There's no pit stops, there's no strategy, it's purely just go out and try and beat each other and finish ahead of each other."

He added:

"In F1, you've got the added complication of strategy. You've got a bunch of different things that can influence results, so that's been quite a different dynamic in some ways."

Max Verstappen was also a strong contender for the championship early in the season, especially after his two wins in Japan and Imola. However, Red Bull's pace has worn off since then, as McLaren continues to dominate the grid.

