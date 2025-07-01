Lando Norris' partner Margarida Corceiro makes an appearance on the Forbes 30 Under 30 magazine

McLaren driver Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, added another feather in her cap after appearing on the cover of the Forbes 30 Under 30 magazine. The British driver is looking to win an F1 world championship for the first time in his career and has closed the gap in the title battle to his teammate, Oscar Piastri, heading into his home race this weekend.
The seven-time F1 race winner has impressed fans with his speed since entering the sport in 2019, emerging as a potential world champion as he began to fight for race wins regularly.
Lando Norris has been a fan favorite and is one of the most followed drivers on Instagram, with over 10 million followers. Apart from his racing achievements, the 25-year-old has been in the news for dating the 22-year-old Portuguese model and actress Margarida Corceiro.
Corciero, who has over two million Instagram followers, is one of the most sought-after young models in the industry. She also appeared in Forbes Portugal's 30 Under 30 list and shared a series of pictures from her cover shoot on her post, saying:
"Making the Forbes Under 30 list is surreal. A recognition that inspires me to continue to grow, create, and dream even bigger, as an actress and professional. Thank you to everyone who’s been walking with me 🤍"
Corciero is also familiarizing herself with the F1 crowd after she cheered on partner Lando Norris during race weekends and came to the paddock in Monaco and Spain, but was absent from his recent victory in Austria. It would be interesting to see if she makes an appearance in the paddock during his home race in Silverstone.
Lando Norris makes his wish known ahead of his home race
McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he wanted to win at Silverstone "more than anywhere else" but believed that he did not have any additional pressure on himself ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend.
As per the BBC, the Brit reflected on the weekend and said:
"Of course, it's a place I want to win more than anywhere else, but it doesn't change anything. It just puts a bit more of a smile on my face every morning when I wake up.
"It probably distracts me in a good way more than anything... more of a positive distraction, I would say, more than a pressure. There's pressure in every race. There's pressure to win today, to be on pole yesterday. I don't think I can put myself under any more pressure."
Lando Norris has stood on the podium in Silverstone in the past two editions and would look to go one better this time around as the MCL39 might suit the track perfectly.