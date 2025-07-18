McLaren driver Lando Norris's partner, Margarida Corceiro, was seen in a picture with her friend, on her social media. The British driver is one of the more open ones on the F1 grid about his life and feelings ever since he made his debut in 2019.

Although the 25-year-old has cut back on his social media presence to focus more on his on-track performances, he continues to have a special bond with his loyal fans. Lando Norris has been guarded about his relationship with Portuguese model and actress Corceiro, as the pair has yet to confirm their romance officially despite multiple public sightings.

The 22-year-old is a social media sensation, as she boasts over two million followers on Instagram and regularly shares about her life. Recently, she was spotted in a series of pictures wearing a stunning purple surfing outfit as she went into the water with her friend, Pietra Pialio.

Corciero has attended a couple of races this year to cheer on her partner, Lando Norris, as he looks to claim his first world championship and is battling his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, with the latter leading by eight points.

Former F1 world champion makes his pick between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Former F1 world champion Nigel Mansell picked Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri for the 2025 Drivers' championship, as he believed that his fellow Brit had the momentum on his side after winning back-to-back races in Austria and Silverstone.

In an interview with Aceodds, the 1992 world champion explained his choice and said:

"I think they're going to have a great head-to-head battle all year, but I think Lando will probably come out on top. The team is doing such a great job with supplying both drivers with exactly the same equipment, and they are ahead of all the other teams. They don't have to worry about anybody; that's wonderful.

"I think Oscar will push Lando all the way, and look, if something goes wrong, there's a DNF with either of them, then someone's going to jump ahead on the points, then it's a question of whether the other car DNFs. Head-to-head, it's very, very close, but at the moment, the momentum is with Lando. You come off two wins, [Austria is a] great win, Silverstone's a brilliant win."

Lando Norris has won four times in the 2025 season, while his teammate has tasted victory five times. The Aussie has been the more consistent driver this year, despite Norris showing more progress during race weekends.

With 12 races and four Sprints remaining, the Brit would fancy his chances of winning a maiden title in the 2025 season.

