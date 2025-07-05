Lando Norris' partner Margarida Corceiro reshares tribute for the recently deceased footballer Diogo Jota

McLaren star Lando Norris’ partner, Margarida Corceiro, better known as Magui, shared a tribute for deceased Portuguese National football player Diogo Jota on Instagram. She shared a video on her Instagram story on July 5, 2025.

Liverpool FC and Portuguese forward Jota was involved in a tragic accident on July 3, 2025. Jota’s brother, Andre Silva, was also in the car at the time of the accident, as both international footballers unfortunately passed away following the crash in Spain.

Lando Norris’ girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, shared the Portuguese National team's tribute video for Diogo Jota. The video was uploaded in collaboration with FPF eSports and Canal 11. The tribute included videos of Jota playing for the Portuguese National team, scoring goals, and celebrating with his teammates.

The caption of the video read:

“You will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Diogo Jota.”

As the McLaren driver's girlfriend shared the video on her social media, she added a two-emoji reaction to it:

“🤍😞”

Image credits: Instagram/@magui_corceiro

According to the Spanish Guardia Civil, Diogo Jota and his brother were in a Lamborghini that crashed late at night (12:30 a.m. local time) in Cernadilla, Zamora, due to a tire blowout while overtaking another car. The whole football world was shaken by Jota’s crash as the teams observed a minute of silence before their recent matches for the two players who passed away.

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, better known as Kika, who is a Portuguese model, also reacted to Diogo Jota’s death as she shared a story on her Instagram with the caption:

“What a sad news”

Rumors about Norris and Magui first started circling the paddocks in 2024 as the duo attended the Monte-Carlo Masters final. Magui Corceiro attended the 2025 Monaco GP, where she was spotted with Lando Norris’ parents on the grid. The Portuguese model was at the following race in Barcelona and was identified by F1TV as "Norris' partner."

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, makes the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, is also a well-known Portuguese model and actress with over 2 million followers on Instagram. She was recently included in the Forbes Portugal 30 under 30 list.

Magui Corceiro shared a post about the same on her Instagram, as the caption read:

“Capa Forbes Under 30. Making the Forbes Under 30 list is surreal. A recognition that inspires me to continue to grow, create and dream even bigger - as an actress and professional. Thank you to everyone who's been walking with me.”

Norris’ girlfriend, who also has an acting and modeling career, has multiple brand deals that she promotes on social media.

