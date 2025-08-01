Lando Norris' partner Margarida Corceiro turns heads as she makes an appearance in the F1 paddock

McLaren star Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, has turned heads with her presence at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix paddock. She was spotted sporting a stunning dress by the well-known F1 photographer, Kym Illman.Corceiro is a Portuguese actress and model by profession, and she has over 2 million followers on Instagram. Moreover, she models for top brands like Intimissimi and Alo Yoga. She also appeared on the pages of Vogue Portugal in April this year.F1 drivers are known for having their partners around during Grand Prix weekends, and the same was the case for Lando Norris. Just like Maragarida Corceiro, Carlos Sainz, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and a few others have all at some point brought their respective partners into the F1 paddock.Kym Illman, while adding Corceiro's picture on his official Instagram account, added the caption:&quot;PADDOCK FASHION. Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro (Maggie for short) turned heads this morning in this pale yellow dress as she arrived with her boyfriend Lando Norris.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMargarida Corceiro and Lando Norris have dated each other in the past (May 2023 - late 2024) and have linked up again. The former even supported the McLaren driver during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix and the Spanish Grand Prix race weekend.Corceiro's presence at the ongoing Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend is her most recent outing in the F1 paddock. From Free Practice 1 onwards, she could be seen in the McLaren garage.Lando Norris didn't do a 'bad job' in fight against Oscar Piastri at SpaWhile Lando Norris's stunning girlfriend has got the F1 paddock talking, the Brit did not have the most productive of race weekends at Spa-Francorchamps. Despite starting the race from pole position, he was overtaken by his teammate Oscar Piastri on the very first lap.In line with this, Norris felt that he did not do a bad job in the race. In an interaction with the BBC, he said:&quot;I don't feel like I did a bad job. I didn't have the best run but at the same time we had some, not problems, some incorrect settings with the battery. Which meant he had a slight advantage of battery compared to me, which certainly didn't help. But I also didn't do the best (first) two corners. Whether that would have made a difference or not, hard to say. With the issue, he probably would have passed me no matter what. So yeah, a tougher one to take from that perspective.&quot;The 2025 Formula 1 season is 13 rounds down, and Norris is in second place in the drivers' standings with 250 points. Piastri is leading with 260 on the board.