Lando Norris pulls back the curtain on what's special about his girlfriend Margarida Corceiro

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Sep 19, 2025 11:21 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Margarida Corceiro and Lando Norris - Source: Getty

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has talked about her Portuguese girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro. In line with this, Norris has asserted that they met a few years ago, and also on what makes her partner special.

Margaida Corceiro is an actress and a fashion model who was born on 26 October 2002 in Santarem, Portugal (a city located in the District of Santarem). She got into the world of modelling at an extremely young age of 10 and even made her television debut in 2019 in a series called Prisioneira. As of today, she also boasts a healthy fan following of over 2.2M on Instagram.

In the ongoing 2025 F1 season, Corceiro has been spotted in the paddock on a few occasions alongside Lando Norris. Back in 2023 and 2024, they were rumored to be dating, but during this year's Hungarian GP race weekend, the duo shared a kiss and pretty much made their relationship known to the world.

In line with how much Norris appreciates Corceiro and how their relationship has developed over the years, the former has said the following via an interaction with the British Vogue:

“We met a few years ago, but we were never really together. Until more recently."
“Everything. She’s someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It’s nice when we can both just [rent] a boat for the day or go home together and chill.”
The Brit also cast light on what he'd like to change about her girlfriend:

"The biggest thing I’m trying to change is to get her into golf. She hates golf."

Lando Norris is currently in Baku for the ongoing 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend.

Lando Norris on how his relationship with Margarida Corceiro has played out on social media

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice - Source: Getty

While Lando Norris applauded Margarida Corceiro for the joy she has brought into his life, via the same interaction, the former has also taken the time to discuss how their relationship has been perceived on social media.

In line with this, the #4 McLaren driver added:

"I don’t think anyone can look at a bad comment from someone and move on like nothing’s ever happened. You don’t want to see bad things written about anyone. But she’s quite wise to all of it. They try to protect each other from what they see. “It affects me. A lot less than it did. I pay a lot less attention to it now."

As indicated above, Lando Norris is currently competing in the Azerbaijan race weekend. Norris topped Free Practice 1 with a time of 1:42.704 ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.

Edited by Rishabh Negi
