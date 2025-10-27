Lando Norris pushes back against the Mexican crowd's reasoning behind the merciless boos that he was targeted with throughout the F1 Mexican GP

Lando Norris has pushed back on the reasoning behind the crowds booing him throughout the Mexican GP weekend, claiming that the McLaren team believes he is &quot;doing things fairly.&quot; This came after the Briton was told that the reason for him being jeered at by the crowd was because the fans felt he was being handed the 2025 drivers' championship by McLaren.Lando Norris rounded off a perfect weekend as he came home to see the checkered flag first at the Mexican GP on Sunday, leading every lap after having started on pole. The driver was flawless on track but was not a crowd favorite, being booed by the Mexican faithful throughout the weekend.During the FIA post-race press conference on Sunday, a reporter suggested that the boos in Mexico were due to fans believing McLaren was handing Norris the world championship.The reporter also referenced the Italian GP earlier this year, when McLaren asked Oscar Piastri to let Norris pass after a slow pit stop cost him a position. When told that people thought he was being “given the championship,” Norris clapped back, saying:&quot;Sure, if they want to think that, they certainly have the right to. They can think whatever they want. I guess from us as a team, of course, we try and do things fairly.&quot;&quot;That was the comments we made back then. The same with two years ago in Budapest when I could have won the race and had to let Oscar back through and let him win the race he deserved to win. It was no different to that really,&quot; he added.With Oscar Piastri's P5 finish in Mexico, Lando Norris now leads the drivers' championship by 1 point with four rounds of the season to go. Max Verstappen finished the race in P3, as he is also just 36 points behind the top spot in the standings.Lando Norris shrugs off being booed at the Mexican GPLando Norris celebrates after winning the Mexican Grand Prix - Source: GettyLando Norris explained that he cannot stop laughing when he is getting booed by a crowd after the Mexican GP on Sunday. The 25-year-old added that, while he would prefer fans to cheer for him instead, they are entitled to do as they wish.Speaking during the post-race press conference, Norris shared his thoughts about the hostile reaction towards him in Mexico.&quot;I don't know why I can't stop laughing when I get booed. I think it makes it more entertaining for me. So yeah, they can keep doing it if they want. Of course you don't want it, I prefer if people cheer for me,&quot; said Norris.&quot;But, like I said, I just concentrate on doing my things. It was the same in Monza and a few other places. So if they want to continue, they can,&quot; he added.With his win in Mexico City, Norris has now made it six wins in 2025, with only Oscar Piastri having more this year (7). It was also Norris' 10th F1 career victory, and a first one in the North American country.