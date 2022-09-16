Here's why Lando Norris rates 2022 F1 Italian GP as one of his 'best races' despite finishing P7

Lando Norris feels his performance in the 2022 F1 Italian GP with a strong recovery drive was the best of his current season. The Briton, who started the race in third place on the grid, had a poor start which cost him a few places, making his whole race a damage limitation scenario. Earlier, the Briton had spoken to Sportskeeda ahead of the main race and stated that a seventh or eighth place finish was a realistic target in Monza, despite having secured a second-row start.

Speaking to the on-site media after the Monza race, the McLaren driver said:

“I went extremely long on the first stint. I would say it was probably one of my best races in Formula 1 in terms of management and being patient with things and so on. One of the best I’ve done definitely this year, almost in Formula 1.”

According to the McLaren driver, he had an extended stint on the medium tire which did not help him surge up the grid as quickly as expected. Lando Norris started third on the grid but slid down the order after a poor start. Hailing his race as one of the best in 2022, the Briton felt his patience and tire management had improved in comparison to previous performances.

Lando Norris not extremely content with a seventh-place finish at the 2022 F1 Italian GP

After a poor start to the 2022 F1 Italian GP, Lando Norris' race suffered even more as he could not rise up the grid following a slow pitstop. He, however, believes he could have had an opportunity to race Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and target a potential fifth-place finish had the Safety Car period ended and the race continued.

Asked if he could have moved further up the grid, the Briton said:

“Whether or not he would have passed me after a few laps, quite possibly. But we would have had a race and an opportunity. Maybe I could have hung on until the Safety Car. So, fifth was where we should have been today, but we ended up seventh. Seventh doesn’t feel like it accomplishes a lot for what I feel like I did, but that’s life. It happens and we’ll learn from it and move on.”

Both McLaren drivers were competitive at the 2022 F1 Italian GP, with Daniel Ricciardo leading Lando Norris for the majority of the race. The Australian’s unfortunate stoppage, however, brought out the safety car in the closing laps of the race, with the Briton managing to outperform him yet again this season.

