Lando Norris reacts to his race-ending clash with teammate Oscar Piastri in the F1 Canadian GP

Lando Norris addressed the collision with Oscar Piastri during the 2025 F1 Canadian GP in Montreal on Sunday, June 15. Speaking to the media in the post-race interview, the McLaren driver stated that he was glad that he did not ruin Piastri's race, and the move was "silly" on his part.

Norris and Piastri were involved in an on-track collision in Lap 67 of 70. The two McLaren drivers were behind Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, fighting for a potential podium, and this was when they made contact.

Norris was trying to overtake Piastri but ran out of space after the latter shut the door in front of him. As a result, he made contact with Piastri's left rear and then hit the wall on the rebound, resulting in a broken front wing and a DNF. Norris told Sky Sports in the post-race interview:

"Yeah I'm glad, I didn't ruin his race. Yeah but this was just more silly. This wasn't even like, it's racing - it was just silly from my part."

Here's the video of Lando Norris from the post-race interview:

George Russell of Mercedes claimed the victory in Canada as he finished ahead of Max Verstappen. Russell started his race from the pole, held on to his place in Turn 1, and cruised to victory to secure his first win since the 2024 Las Vegas GP.

Antonelli claimed the final podium place to give Mercedes a one and three. With this, he became the third youngest driver in history to win an F1 podium. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished the race in P5 and P6, respectively.

Oscar Piastri on Canadian GP collision with Lando Norris: "Not ideal for anyone"

Oscar Piastri also let his feelings known about his collision with Lando Norris. Speaking to the media after the race, the Australian driver stated that such incidents are not ideal for anyone, be it the driver or the team.

Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada- Source: Getty

Piastri said via Sky Sports:

"Obviously it is not ideal for anyone, but I haven't seen the incident so I don't know exactly what happened. If Lando has taken full responsibility, that's how it goes I guess. A tricky race in general, and a not ideal finish. He [Norris] made a large move into Turn 10, held my own into the chicane. it was a tough battle but a clean one and I think it was just unfortunate really."

Oscar Piastri continues to lead the world championship with 198 points, followed by Lando Norris and Max Verstappen with 176 and 155 points.

