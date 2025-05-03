Lando Norris reflects on his “pretty good” fortunes in Miami after Sprint win

At the end of a race that was plagued by bad weather, multiple formation laps, and cars hitting walls, Lando Norris emerged triumphant by securing the win at the Sprint race at the Miami International Autodrome. After starting the race in third place, the British driver eventually moved up behind his teammate, who pitted, giving him the lead of the race.

When it was Norris' turn to pit, a well-timed safety car meant that he was able to come back out onto the track and retain his lead, following the safety car right up until the final part of the final lap, where he crossed the checkered flag for the win.

Speaking after the event, the McLaren driver shared his self-awareness about how lucky he got during the sprint race, as well as remarking that he would have preferred the events of Saturday (May 3) to have happened in the main race of the weekend (May 4).

"My luck in Miami seems pretty good at the minute, so I'm happy. The pace was still very good but it's so difficult these races. Do you box early like Lewis, or stay out and hope for a Safety Car. I'd rather this happened tomorrow but I'll take it." [via Junaid Samodien on X]

Meanwhile, Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri, who stole the lead from the pole sitter in the first turn, crossed the line to come in second place. The Australian driver had pitted on Lap 14 of the 18-lap event to change his tyres from intermediates to softs, giving Lando Norris the spot at the front of the pack.

On Lap 15, McLaren brought Norris in just as Fernando Alonso crashed, which brought out the safety car, which the Briton was able to stay behind until the end, giving him his first win since his victory at the season-opener in Australia. He also won last year's Miami Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lance Stroll, Liam Lawson, and Oliver Bearman made up the top eight, who took home points for their efforts.

Lando Norris' team shares a look at the 'post-Sprint feels'

The McLaren Instagram account wasted no time after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri made it to the top two positions of the Sprint race in Miami to share a few photographs of the two drivers enjoying their success. The photos show the two drivers congratulating each other after the event.

"Post-Sprint feels 🤝😄 "

Currently, nine points separate Lando Norris and his teammate in the Driver's Standings. The Papaya drivers will be back in their cars along with the rest of the grid for the qualifying session for the final event of the Miami Grand Prix weekend later on Saturday, May 3.

