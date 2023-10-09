Lando Norris reveals drivers passed out after 2023 F1 Qatar GP due to extremely hot conditions

After finishing the race in Qatar in extremely hot conditions on Sunday, October 8, McLaren driver Lando Norris said it is never ideal to see drivers going to the medical center or passing out.

There wasn't a single driver on the grid who did not complain about the hot conditions at the Lusail International Circuit during the main race on Sunday. While Logan Sargeant retired from the race because he wasn't feeling well, his teammate Alex Albon and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll also struggled to get out of their cars.

In his post-race press conference, Lando Norris spoke about the conditions. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I think today we probably found the limit. I think it's sad we had to find it this way. It's never a nice situation to be in, you know, some people ending up in the medical center or passing out, things like that. So, pretty dangerous thing to have going on. But it's not a point where you can just go, the drivers need to train more or do any of that, you know. We're in a closed car that gets extremely hot in a very physical race."

"And it's frustrating. I guess on TV, it probably doesn't look very physical at all, but clearly, when you have people who end up retiring or in such a bad state, it's too much, you know, for the speeds we're doing. It is too dangerous," he added.

Oscar Piastri agrees with teammate Lando Norris, calls Qatar the 'toughest race of his career'

Oscar Piastri spoke in unison with his teammate Lando Norris and called the race the 'toughest of his career'. He also sarcastically said that he was looking forward to racing here next season.

"Yeah, I'm very glad that we're coming back later next year. I think today has also probably been hotter and more humid than the last couple of days. So that's not helped things," Piastri said. (via PlanetF1)

"I think Thursday was like four or five degrees hotter than it was today. So in that sense, we're almost a little bit lucky, it wasn't worse. But yeah, definitely the toughest race I've done. But, yeah, obviously, it's not a good situation to be in," he added.

Several drivers voiced similar opinions on the weather conditions and reported issues such as dehydration after the race. But on the racing front, it was arguably the best race weekend of the year for McLaren as both drivers finished on the podium in the main race and on sprint on Saturday, with Piastri finishing ahead of Lando Norris for the first time on the podium.