Lando Norris sends F1 nation into a spiral after featuring on girlfriend Margarida Corceiro’s Instagram

Lando Norris has sent the Formula 1 world buzzing, this time not for his exploits on track, but for a social media appearance. The F1 star recently featured on the Instagram story of his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, sparking a frenzy among F1 fans online.

The McLaren driver, who has been linked with the Portuguese actress, appeared in a recording posted by the 22-year-old on her Instagram story on Thursday, July 17. The post showed Norris speaking as he recorded Margarida and a few others surfing at the beach.

This moment has quickly made waves across the F1 community, particularly considering Norris has often opted to keep his private life relatively low-key. The clip, which was short and rather casual, also offered a glimpse into the 25-year-old's downtime away from the high-octane world of Formula 1.

Lando Norris featured in a video on his girlfriend Margarida Corceiro’s Instagram. Image: @magui_corceiro via Instagram

Fans immediately began dissecting the footage and took to X to share their thoughts. While some praised the pair’s chemistry, others debated how Norris’ public appearance might affect the intense focus required as his championship battle with teammate Oscar Piastri heats up.

A fan commenting on the footage wrote on X:

“THANK YOU MAGUI FOR THIS NECESSARY DRAMA TODAY.”

Another fan added:

“We needed this gossip while waiting to spend the summer break HAHAHAHAHAH.”

A third fan, seemingly unsurprised by the video, said:

“I don’t get why ppl are crashing out they’re OBVIOUSLY TOGETHER”

Another fan who appeared to be reacting to Norris speaking Portuguese added:

"Did he say 'vamos magui'?”

A fan who seemed to enjoy the spiraling reaction also posted:

"omg yess it was so boring here."

Both Lando Norris and Corceiro were first spotted together in 2023, and the Portuguese model was also seen in the McLaren driver’s paddock during the recent Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

How Margarida Corceiro reacted to Lando Norris’ pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix

Margarida Corceiro drew the spotlight for her reaction to Lando Norris’ pole position finish at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix on May 24. The Portuguese television sensation was spotted alongside the driver's family in the McLaren paddock during the Monte Carlo event.

The 22-year-old model was visibly emotional as Norris navigated the undulating street circuit of Monaco to clinch pole position during the qualification. As seen in a video shared on X by user vendrose_, Corceiro had her hands covering her mouth as she anticipated a front-row start for her partner.

Lando Norris, for his part, did well not to disappoint the model and his many fans brimming with anticipation, as he claimed pole position for the Grand Prix. The McLaren driver secured pole by under a tenth of a second ahead of home favourite Charles Leclerc, with teammate Piastri starting in third place.

Norris would go on to make the weekend in Monaco even more memorable for himself and his loved ones, as he clinched victory at the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. The win, which marked his first around the iconic Monaco streets, also saw Norris close the gap to teammate Piastri in their battle for the championship.

