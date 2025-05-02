Lando Norris shares his honest opinion on Oscar Piastri having 'championship momentum' after a 60% win rate in 2025

Lando Norris has shrugged off the suggestion that Oscar Piastri has gained momentum early this season by winning 3 out 5 races and having a 60% win rate. The 2025 F1 season has seen Mclaren build a car that is faster than anything that the rivals have been able to put together. As a result, in all likelihood, the title battle is going to come down to the duo.

Ad

Lando Norris started the season with a bang. The driver secured pole position in the first race of the season and then would execute a brilliant race to bring up his win. However, since then, it has been Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri who has taken over. The Australian won the second race of the season in China.

Overall, while Lando Norris continues to struggle in qualifying and hence drop the ball multiple times, Oscar Piastri has kept things clean. He's currently leading the championship by 10 points from his teammate and he took over the lead in the last race in Jeddah.

Ad

Trending

During the FIA press conference, Lando Norris was questioned about the fact that his teammate is currently leading the championship and has 3 wins in 5 races. When asked if his rival now has championship momentum and should that worry the Brit, the McLaren driver said,

“No, not worried at all. He’s doing a good job. He deserves it. Nothing more than that. I don’t believe so much in the momentum stuff. It’s my opinion. I do what I can. I have clearly made some mistakes. I know where the level I need to be. I believe I can be at the level soon enough."

Ad

He added,

“No, no worries. Don’t need to be too worried. It’s round six of 24. I am not going to say that forever. I know I need to get a move on. I need to get into gear a little bit. I am doing the best I can at the minute and trying to improve. The speed is there. The pace is there. The race pace is definitely there. It’s just one thing that I need to tidy up. It’s a difficult thing but I am confident I will get it.”

Ad

Lando Norris talks about his issues with qualifying

Lando Norris was quick to point out that it's not the case that he has no pace. In fact, the pace has been there for him in Q1 and Q2 and even in races. His inability to nail his qualifying lap is where he seems to be struggling, and that's where most of the damage is being done. He said,

Ad

“I'm working on my things. I'm working on what to improve and trying to figure out all the things behind the scenes on what I need to do better on. It's certainly not because of a lack of speed or lack of ability to do so."

He added,

“I've often led the way in Q1 and Q2, but always when I've got to Q3 then it's not going to plan. So yeah, I think there's stuff on the driving side and other things from the car side where just things haven't clicked. But I'm working on it and hopefully this weekend I can put it into practice.”

Lando Norris is facing a 10-point deficit to teammate Oscar Piastri in the championship and will be looking to try and overhaul the same in the next few days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More