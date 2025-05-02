Lando Norris shares his honest opinion on Oscar Piastri having 'championship momentum' after a 60% win rate in 2025

Lando Norris has shrugged off the suggestion that Oscar Piastri has gained momentum early this season by winning 3 out 5 races and having a 60% win rate. The 2025 F1 season has seen Mclaren build a car that is faster than anything that the rivals have been able to put together. As a result, in all likelihood, the title battle is going to come down to the duo.
Lando Norris started the season with a bang. The driver secured pole position in the first race of the season and then would execute a brilliant race to bring up his win. However, since then, it has been Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri who has taken over. The Australian won the second race of the season in China.
Overall, while Lando Norris continues to struggle in qualifying and hence drop the ball multiple times, Oscar Piastri has kept things clean. He's currently leading the championship by 10 points from his teammate and he took over the lead in the last race in Jeddah.
During the FIA press conference, Lando Norris was questioned about the fact that his teammate is currently leading the championship and has 3 wins in 5 races. When asked if his rival now has championship momentum and should that worry the Brit, the McLaren driver said,
“No, not worried at all. He’s doing a good job. He deserves it. Nothing more than that. I don’t believe so much in the momentum stuff. It’s my opinion. I do what I can. I have clearly made some mistakes. I know where the level I need to be. I believe I can be at the level soon enough."
He added,
“No, no worries. Don’t need to be too worried. It’s round six of 24. I am not going to say that forever. I know I need to get a move on. I need to get into gear a little bit. I am doing the best I can at the minute and trying to improve. The speed is there. The pace is there. The race pace is definitely there. It’s just one thing that I need to tidy up. It’s a difficult thing but I am confident I will get it.”
Lando Norris talks about his issues with qualifying
Lando Norris was quick to point out that it's not the case that he has no pace. In fact, the pace has been there for him in Q1 and Q2 and even in races. His inability to nail his qualifying lap is where he seems to be struggling, and that's where most of the damage is being done. He said,
“I'm working on my things. I'm working on what to improve and trying to figure out all the things behind the scenes on what I need to do better on. It's certainly not because of a lack of speed or lack of ability to do so."
He added,
“I've often led the way in Q1 and Q2, but always when I've got to Q3 then it's not going to plan. So yeah, I think there's stuff on the driving side and other things from the car side where just things haven't clicked. But I'm working on it and hopefully this weekend I can put it into practice.”
Lando Norris is facing a 10-point deficit to teammate Oscar Piastri in the championship and will be looking to try and overhaul the same in the next few days.